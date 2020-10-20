A woman is facing multiple felony charges including arson and aggravated assault on a police officer after intentionally causing two fires in her hotel room, locking herself in the room and flooding the floor, according to Manheim Township police.

Kassandra M. Orjales, 25, homeless, was staying in a room on the fifth floor of the Residence Inn on Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 18 when she started two fires around 8:34 a.m., police said.

The fires, which were set on carpet and were about five inches in diameter, set off the hotel’s fire alarm and activated the building’s sprinkler system, which flooded Orjales’ room and the fifth floor, according to police.

Orjales then barricaded herself in the room and refused to let any hotel staff or emergency workers in, police said, causing police to force entry.

Police said they arrested Orjales but she pushed the two officers and tried to re-enter the room.

Total loss in damages is estimated to be more than $200,000, police said.

Orjales is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, arson and causing catastrophe, along with a misdemeanor charge of false alarm to an agency of public safety.

She is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail, according to court records.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Orjales has a preliminary hearing scheduled in front of district judge David Miller on Wednesday, Oct. 21.