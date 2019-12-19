A Texas woman who was arrested for trying to cash a counterfeit check at Ephrata National Bank may be part of a travelling fraud ring, according to Ephrata police.

Bank employees called police Wednesday after verifying that a check Miracle Allen, 33, of San Antonio, was trying to cash was fraudulent, police said.

Police think that Allen is part of a large travelling group.

Allen also damaged a vehicle during her arrest, police said, and had cocaine on her. She's charged with forgery, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

