The Wolf administration accused some lawmakers of “grandstanding” for trying to force state agencies to respond to public-records requests amid the pandemic. The House passed a bill on Tuesday.

The measure, introduced by Republican Rep. Seth Grove of York County last week, won unanimous approval and moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Jennifer Kocher, the communications director for Senate Republicans, said members “look forward” to considering it.

Grove’s bill would force state agencies to follow Office of Open Records protocols even when their offices are closed. Grove said the bill provides a “permanent fix” for access to public records during disasters.

“When the General Assembly is dealing with a governor with super powers you should have super transparency, especially during a crisis,” Grove said.

The Wolf administration, which has come under fire for not providing records related to the governor’s decision-making process on business closures, opposes the measure.

“It’s disappointing that some members of the general assembly seem to be only focused on grandstanding instead of collaborating to combat the pandemic in a meaningful way,“ said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

Most agencies, though still operating remotely, stopped responding to requests made under the open-records law in mid-March as COVID-19 began spreading across the state and the governor issued an emergency declaration.

The legislative open-records offices have processed requests during the pandemic. But lawmakers need only provide basic financial-related information while executive branch agencies must provide much more including emails.