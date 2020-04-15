The COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity has been formed due to the virus' disproportionate affect on minority populations in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced today.

The task force will "help communicate issues with how the pandemic is affecting the state's minority and vulnerable populations," a press release said. In addition, the task force will provide the governor's office with recommendations for short- and long-term consequences of coronavirus in the state's minority and vulnerable communities.

“It’s unconscionable for Black, Hispanic, and Asian-Pacific Pennsylvanians to be hit harder by this pandemic, which has highlighted the system-wide inequity that already existed in these communities,” Fetterman said. “It’s our job to keep all Pennsylvanians safe, and we need to reach into these communities and create a line of communication straight to the governor, so we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The task force will be comprised of members of the Wolf Administration and will be led by Fetterman. Weekly information-gathering meetings are scheduled, and the task force will be working to contact leaders in Pennsylvania's vulnerable communities to collect information.

Despite the Department of Health releasing daily COVID-19 information such as age and gender, data on race has "been in short supply."

“Currently we are missing that vital race information from approximately 70% of the data we are receiving from providers,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of the Department of Health. “Yesterday we issued a reminder to hospitals and other providers that it is mandatory to report race data. We need to gather this information for a complete picture of how the virus is affecting black or African-American, Hispanic and other vulnerable communities. An increase in reporting race data means less anecdotal evidence and more facts to rely on for accurately tracking where and how we can best serve our minority populations.”

