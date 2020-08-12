Scams disguised as COVID-19 contact tracing are asking Pennsylvanians for their Social Security numbers or payment for tracing services, the Wolf Administration said Wednesday.

Neither are never included in a contact tracing inquiry, a news release said.

"Scammers are attempting to take advantage of how this process works by pretending to be contact tracers and trying to get personal information out of victims through phone calls or electronic messages," the release said.

Contact tracers will ask those potentially exposed to COVID-19 for verification of date of birth, address and any other phone numbers. They may also ask if you have already been tested for COVID-19, and if so, when and where you were tested.

But contact tracers will not ask for:

- Your Social Security number, financial information

- Information unrelated to your potential exposure to someone with COVID-19

- Personal information through SMS/text messages aside from verification of date of birth, address and any other phone numbers

- Photographs or video

- Passwords

- Payment

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Contact-tracing is vital in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want Pennsylvanians to be confident that if they receive a call from a contact-tracer that the call is legitimate,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state secretary of health, said.

To verify whether a caller is a contact tracer, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

Within 24 hours after the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System receives a positive COVID-19 test, public health staff will interview the newly confirmed COVID-19 case to obtain a list of close contacts they interacted with while infectious. From there, volunteers and trained staff will call, text, email or mail the close contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Older adults may be especially vulnerable to this type of scam, said Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

“COVID-19 has isolated many older adults from family and other supports. Therefore, it’s understandable that an older adult, hearing that they may have been exposed, would want to cooperate with any effort to protect themselves or a loved one," Torres said. "However, it’s important that they stay alert about any contact from anyone identifying themselves as a contact tracer and do not provide personal information until they are sure the individual and information are legitimate.”

Related articles