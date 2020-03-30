Gov. Tom Wolf added Cumberland, Dauphin, Carbon and Schuylkill counties to his stay-at-home order Monday afternoon, raising the total of counties under the order to 26.

Wolf also extended the order until April 30, 2020. All businesses and schools will be closed indefinitely, he said.

Wolf's stay-at-home order was originally scheduled to end April 6, 2020.

Lancaster County was added to the order March 27, as well as Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

Wolf said 59 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have reported at least one case of COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

Lancaster County has reported 97 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Monday afternoon.