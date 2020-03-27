Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is adding Lancaster, York and seven other counties to his stay-at-home order effective 8 p.m. today until Monday, April 6, 2020.

The other new additions are Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne and Westmoreland counties. You can read the order here.

"A stay at home order does not significantly change what many people in Lancaster County are doing because they are already voluntarily staying at home and following CDC guidance," county Commissioner Josh Parsons said in an email.

"It does show the seriousness of the situation as our number of cases continues to rise. We all should individually do what we can to contain the spread and protect our brave medical professionals who are on the front lines of this battle."

1/2 - Breaking: Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order for York and Lancaster Counties as part of the ongoing response to COVID-19. View his order for additional details: https://t.co/mqF6qw2FR2 pic.twitter.com/vYS1W1tQSB — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) March 27, 2020

The 10 counties already under stay-at-home orders are Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties.

The stay-at-home guidance said under the order, individuals may leave their residence only to perform allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel. Its lists examples of what is allowable, including:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

"At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement," his Wednesday instructions said. "To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station. Please do not call 911 or the Department of Community and Economic Development to file reports. Law enforcement officers should refer to Business Closure Order Enforcement Guidance available online."