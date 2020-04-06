After gunshots were fired into a vehicle during an early Monday domestic dispute, Manheim Township police are asking witnesses to come forward.

According to police, officers were called about 2:51 a.m. to the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, where a domestic dispute was reported.

Before officers arrived, multiple gunshots were fired, and a vehicle was hit.

“No persons were struck and no injuries were reported,” police said in a news release.

Now, officers are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at 717-569-6401 or to submit a tip through their CrimeWatch page.