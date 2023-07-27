With the heat index in Lancaster County predicted to hit 105 degrees Thursday, I got the call to head out and see how Lancastrians were coping in the triple-digit measure of temperature and humidity.

Driving around in an air-conditioned car wasn’t going to cut it, so I took to the steamy streets on my bicycle to get the full effect. I wouldn’t experience the highest air temperature recorded in the county – that was 103 on July 22, 2021 – but after similarly brutal days this summer, I wanted to really get in the soup, so to speak.

But before the soup, must come the egg.

10:40 a.m., heat index 87 degrees: I am the Eggman

Perhaps you’ve heard the old saying “It’s hot enough that you could cook an egg on the sidewalk.” Well, I like my sidewalks to have little to no egg; same with my roof, the street, or any other nearby surface I rely on. Instead, I decided to crack an egg in a pan, and then put that pan on a table on my second-floor deck, to see if I might be able to cook any of it. My backyard is plagued by shrewd and charming squirrels, which means they are both smart enough to make their way to my precious egg and that I couldn’t get too mad at them if they did. Before I left to ride around the city, I briefly moved a Ring camera to monitor the egg, if only to get a good picture of a thief mid-act.

11:02 a.m., heat index 90 degrees: Luis Munoz Marin Senior Center.

I should have packed more shirts. Cold air embraces me in the main area of the Luis Munoz Marin Senior Center, 545 Pershing Ave., where I meet with Sandra Valdez, chief human services officer at the Spanish American Civic Association, or SACA. Valdez says that this senior center and others coordinate with the Lancaster County Office of Aging, which relays weather information so centers can plan ahead.

“Besides extending our hours today and Thursday, we’re providing hydration regularly and recommending people stay indoors when they can,” Valdez explains. “Sometimes folks like to go to a corner store or thrift store, but unless they really have to, we try to convince them to stay put, but if they do have to go, we suggest buddying up with someone else.”

One woman who was enjoying the air conditioning was Wencesla Rivera, 92. Rivera was excited to play bingo – which happens daily at the senior center – and says that she often comes during the week because she likes the environment.

12:05 p.m., heat index 96 degrees, Water Street Mission

When I pulled up to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St.,I was expecting the usual long line of people heading towards the dining hall. I should have known – several minutes past noon meant that it was lunch time. The lunch menu on Thursday was a full plate of pizza, chips, salad and fruit, and people looked overjoyed to not only be eating, but eating in a cool-in-comparison 70-degree dining hall.

Despite not seeing a line when I arrived, Water Street Mission marketing director Matt Clement says that nearly 140 people were on the campus, between the dining hall, day shelter and emergency shelter, which is more than usual. The emergency shelter itself can hold 80 and was at capacity.

“As people are going around, we’re making sure people are drinking enough water," says Clement. “We try to make sure everyone is taken care of, because a lot of people are coming in with health issues already.”

1 p.m., heat index 98 degrees: Lancaster County Swimming Pool

Although I was feeling like a pool on wheels at this point, I had no choice but to get to the nearest body of water – the county pool at 1050 Rockford Road - and dunk myself into it. It also happened to be the last Pool Thursday for the roughly 60 to 80 kids of the summer camp program at The Mix, a youth organization in Lancaster city. They poured into the pool area, although they seemed even more excited by the prospect of the day’s pizza party.

Alex Colon, known in the Lancaster music scene as Worldwide Wednesday, has served as a camp counselor for the six-week program. Despite the pool day being on the docket, Colon seemed surprised when I mentioned that the forecast called for a high that would feel like 105 degrees.

"Actually, I woke up around 6:30 to do some meditation out back, and I was sweating already, so that makes sense,” Colon says.

The water itself felt easily 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the air, which almost gave me a shock when I plunged in. After swimming aimlessly back and forth, I resigned myself to the reality that, yes, I would have to get out, dry off and continue riding my bike.

But first, I had to check if the lifeguards were feeling as sun-punished as I was.

“Nah, I’m used to the heat, it doesn’t bother me,” says lifeguard Owen Fisher, who seemed as positively chill as anyone could be on such a hot day.

Let it be stated that Lancaster Sweet Shoppe employee Mimi Poe is a kind soul. When faced with a customer who was at that point more sweat than man, she was courteous in explaining various favorite flavors (pineapple coconut and butter brickle) and considering if more people came in on a hot day versus a regular day (not very much more, at that point in the day).

Several people walked in to 141 N. Duke St. as I devoured my single scoop cup of chocolate chip cookie dough. It struck me that I was red-faced, inhaling my ice cream in a deranged manner and altogether inviting worried looks. There was also the matter of eating a lot of cold dairy before once again biking. So it goes.

2:15 p.m., heat index 102 degrees, Lime and Clay streets

Nearing home, I stopped to briefly chat with Jeff Ober, working on the state Department of Transportation’s Lime Street resurfacing project. Though the squad had been out since 6:30 a.m., the heat wasn’t bothering Ober. I couldn’t help but question him further – why? Why was it not affecting him like it was me?

Ober grins.

“I’ve been doing this for 43 years now,” Ober says. “Retirement is coming soon, so I’m...”

“Looking forward to air conditioning?” I responded, giving myself away. Ober smiled and went back to where the rest of the crew was standing, and I continued on home. Before the shower of all showers, there was one thing left to check.

2:15 p.m., 101 degrees, Return of the Eggman

The pan that I had left behind hours later definitely still contained an egg, that I was sure of. Was it cooked? Notquite. Something had happened , something science may not yet have a word for. I wouldn’t have trusted eating the egg myself, or giving it to any other creature to eat for that matter, not even the aforementioned squirrels or my neighbor’s loud dog. I realized in that moment that it was me that had cooked, not the egg. Though it felt like a bicycle fever dream, it was very much reality, and I had the light sunburn to prove it.

And after a day full of brutal humidity, what was left? A downpour, of course.

