DAN NEPHIN

WATCHDOG@LNPNEWS.COM

Recently, the company Lancaster hired more than five years ago to build a fiber-optic network for city services — and provide an affordable residential broadband option — announced it settled a lawsuit that sidelined the project.

Naturally, the Watchdog wondered, what’s the settlement about and what’s next? And how soon can the Watchdog get superfast internet?

A recap

In February 2015, the city said it had hired Reading-based MAW Communications for about $500,000 to install a communications infrastructure to upgrade city services.

MAW would install a fiber-optic network enabling the city to remotely read customer water meters. The city would get internet access, and the network would allow for remote traffic signal control to deal with traffic congestion and pedestrian movement, among other benefits.

City officials had anticipated annual savings of at least $300,000. In part because of the suit and other increased costs of the system, those savings haven’t been realized, but the city couldn’t say how much it is saving.

The Lancaster Safety Coalition, which operates a network of security cameras, had planned to tie into the system, enabling it to upgrade. Some of those upgrades have occurred, but others were sidelined by the lawsuit.

While efficiencies to city services were the focus, the promise of affordable residential and business high-speed internet service was icing on the cake.

LanCity Connect promised speeds faster and cheaper than Comcast and Verizon, the area’s main internet service providers.

The lawsuit

Infrastructure work began, followed by residential customer sign-ups, a residential rollout plan and the start of customer hookups.

But in late 2017, the project stalled when PPL workers saw MAW contractors installing equipment on PPL utility poles.

That December, PPL sued MAW in Lehigh County court, claiming MAW had made unauthorized and unsafe attachments to its poles.

MAW countered it had access to the poles based on a 2003 agreement it had with PPL.

The settlement

According to a copy of the settlement, dated June 18, MAW must pay PPL $370,000 in fees and penalties by the end of 2020.

MAW agreed to follow PPL’s procedures for attaching its equipment to PPL utility poles, and it has 15 months from the date of the settlement to bring its existing use of PPL poles into compliance with the company’s specifications.

PPL agreed to promptly process MAW’s applications to use its poles.

“MAW is incredibly happy to have this legal matter behind us and to rebuild our relationship with PPL,” MAW said in a statement. “MAW and PPL are amicably working together to complete the rebuild of the city’s traffic network and the (safety coalition’s) camera network ... We look forward to continuing to work closely with PPL to complete this project.”

In a statement, PPL said the settlement “... ensures MAW’s remaining attachments will be brought into compliance with PPL standards to ensure safety ... Safety and adherence to established standards for pole attachments was always the goal.”

A state Public Utility Commission administrative judge has recommended the commission approve the settlement, noting it’s in the public interest.

City statement

The city is not part of the agreement, but in a statement provided by city business administrator Patrick Hopkins and Jess King, chief of staff to Mayor Danene Sorace, it said:

“The city has always taken the view that MAW first needed to come to an agreement with PPL, and we are pleased that it has occurred,” adding it’s now looking into what it means for the city.

The city and MAW are engaged in a separate dispute related to money the city loaned MAW for capital costs.

MAW was to make interest payments until things were up and running. It made payments through last September.

MAW said it’s been offsetting those payments with credits it believes the city owes for internet services.

The city declined to comment.

What’s next

MAW said as it brings its existing equipment into compliance with PPL's standards, it has been unable to address routine network maintenance because it couldn’t access its network because of the suit.

It said until these two things are addressed, it cannot add new customers. While it said it couldn’t provide a timeline, it plans to keep the community updated.

MAW has just under 200 LanCity Connect customers and more than 4,000 on the waiting list.

