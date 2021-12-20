Lancaster County’s push to build a new prison cleared a key hurdle last week when Lancaster Township approved new land use rules that will allow the facility to be built on the parcel county officials say is the best fit.

Completion of the facility is still years away, County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino told Lancaster Township officials last week.

“It’s not next year that we’ll see a shovel in the ground, probably not the next year after, but maybe the year after that,” said D’Agostino, who led a group of county officials that chose the Lancaster Township site.

D’Agostino told LNP | LancasterOnline that county officials will present a more complete timeline of next steps in January.

But here’s what we already know:

The site

The county settled on a 78-acre farm just east of Route 222 and south of Greenwood Cemetery, near the Lancaster city border in Lancaster Township. The property lies on a peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Conestoga River.

The farmed land was previously zoned for residential use, but now is reserved for industrial use.

Lancaster Township’s land use ordinance change also sets specific rules for a correctional facility.

According to the new rules, the facility must be publicly-owned and operated. Its lot size must be a minimum of 50 acres, its “principal buildings” must be set back from the property line by at least 200 feet and it must be accessible by Route 222.

The zoning also creates parking requirements for the new facility. It must have one space for every 15 beds, and one space for each employee based on the maximum number of employees and contractors to be on the site at one time.

A previous version of the ordinance recommended by the Lancaster County Planning Commission required a “visual screen” along the property lines, but the final zoning measure does not include that. The property currently has woods along the banks of the Conestoga River, and most of the wooded areas sit in a floodplain.

Buying the property

D’Agostino said last week that the county will likely close on the purchase of the 78-acre property by the end of the month or early January. The agreement with the owners, the Kreider family, includes a purchase price of $3 million and conditions that the county secure zoning changes and have a chance to conduct site studies before closing. Those conditions have been met.

Design planning committee

Up to now, D’Agostino led a working group of county officials, including the county’s solicitor, engineer, facilities director and warden, to oversee the site selection and land acquisition process. That group will now disband and county commissioners will form a committee to lead the design process.

The committee will include design professionals, but county commissioners have said that they are open to including some residents as well. Lancaster Township Manager William Laudien also asked D’Agostino that township officials have representation on that committee.

When the committee will be named and the exact scope of its work remains an open question.

The design

To date, county officials have not done a needs assessment to inform the design of the new prison.

When county officials explored the need for a new county prison in 2008, a report called for a new facility to include about 2,150 beds, accounting for factors like future population growth.

But since then, the county’s jailed population has dropped by almost half, as more criminal justice reforms sought to reduce the outsized effects long sentences and harsh conditions can have on people going through the carceral system.

“When I started at the facility (27 years ago), it was ‘Lock ‘em up and throw away the key,’” Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger said last week at a public meeting. “Now, it's ‘What can we do to create a better individual to put out into our community?’”

The county's daily prison population has averaged a little more than 700 inmates in 2021, Steberger said, much lower than a decade ago, when the current prison saw a high of 1,300 inmates housed at one time. But she would still like the new facility to have a capacity of about 1,200 beds.

An excess of beds would provide officials a greater ability to maintain safety, sort inmates by need and establish better quarantine procedures. The jail has struggled to manage outbreaks of the coronavirus, Steberger said, and chicken pox.

Other details still to hammer out include how much staffing and related costs it would take to operate a facility of such a size.

D’Agostino said last week the design committee will pursue modern best practices for correctional facilities, including an emphasis on reentry programs and recidivism prevention.

While much work awaits the design planning committee, some desires have been stated at previous public meetings and in interviews with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger has said she sees the Franklin County Jail facility, completed in 1997, as a model for what the new Lancaster County facility could look like. That would mean a low-rise building where housing modules sit next to each other, as opposed to being stacked vertically. The latest addition to the current Lancaster County prison, built in the early 1990s, houses the county’s inmate population on five floors. That has created security problems, Steberger said. The setup requires more staff and planning to transport inmates around the facility, she said.

More approvals and public input

Once its prison design and land development plan is done, the county must share it with several public boards.

Land development plans require hearings that include opportunities for the public to review information and speak. The county will also have the opportunity to revise its plans before the boards act.

In this case, the county must go through that process with three boards. The Lancaster County Planning Commision will review and make a recommendation on the development plan, as will as the Lancaster Township Planning Commission. Then the plan goes to the township supervisors for final approval.

Construction and completion

If D’Agostino’s prediction proves correct, crews could begin construction on the final product in late 2023 or early 2024. There’s been no tentative date mentioned for completion.