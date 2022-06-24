Updated on 6/24 at 10:53 a.m.

Can you get an abortion in Lancaster County?

The answer right now is no. The nearest clinic providing services is in York.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania but with restrictions, including a mandated 24-hour waiting period, limitations on whether public insurance can cover the procedure and strict standards governing abortion clinics’ staffing, equipment and location, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research and policy organization.

The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights on Friday.

Six of the nine justices voted to roll back the 49-year-old precedent, allowing states to choose whether to ban or significantly curtail abortion themselves.

Here’s the state of abortion access in Lancaster County:

What are the laws in Pennsylvania?

According to the Abortion Control Act, in order to obtain an abortion in Pennsylvania:

The patient must receive counseling and wait 24 hours before the procedure

If they are a minor, they must have their parent or guardian’s consent

If it is 24 or more weeks after their last period, the patient can receive an abortion only if their life or health is endangered

Additionally, most health care plans purchased under the Affordable Care Act or insurance for public employees do not cover abortion unless the patient’s life is endangered or in cases of rape or incest, and Medicaid or other government-provided insurance will not cover abortions unless they meet those criteria.

Where’s the nearest abortion clinic in Pennsylvania?

While no clinic currently operates in Lancaster County, residents can receive abortions at locations in neighboring York, Chester, Dauphin and Berks counties, according to Planned Parenthood.

Locations providing services include:

York Medical Center, 728 S Beaver St, York, PA 17401

Susie and John Stanley Health Center at Reading, 1920 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19604

Harrisburg Medical Center, 1514 North Second Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

West Chester Surgical Center, 8 S Wayne Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Abortion pills are also available by mail.

Where’s the nearest out-of-state clinic? What are the laws there?

Residents can also travel to Delaware or Maryland for abortions, provided at the following locations:

Wilmington Center, 625 N Shipley St., Wilmington, Delaware

Baltimore City Health Center, 330 N. Howard St., Baltimore, Maryland

Both states’ abortion laws are less restrictive than Pennsylvania’s. The rules in Delaware and Maryland dictate parents of patients younger than 16 must be notified before an abortion is provided, though health professionals can waive the requirement in some cases, and an abortion may be performed at or after viability only if the patient's or fetus’ life or health is endangered, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

What are medication abortions?

Adults who have had less than 11 weeks since their last period may be eligible to receive an abortion by a pill. The same rules governing surgical abortions in Pennsylvania apply, but residents can receive pills via mail after receiving a telehealth consultation and conducting lab tests.

What does it cost?

Medication and surgical abortions can cost $500 or more out of pocket, but some insurance plans cover the procedure. Organizations like Planned Parenthood offer discounts to some people based on income and household size.

What about other pregnancy services?

Several organizations in Lancaster County, such as Lancaster General Health, Union Community Care in Lancaster city and Family First Health in Columbia, provide family planning and pregnancy services such as contraception, infertility care, prenatal and postpartum care at reduced costs, depending on certain eligibility requirements.

To determine eligibility for Medicaid, which covers some family planning and pregnancy services, visit compass.state.pa.us or call 1-866-550-4355.