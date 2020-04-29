Tuesday was supposed to be the primary election in Pennsylvania. Due to the coronavirus, the primary has been pushed back until June 2.

Here's what you need to know with just over a month before Pennsylvania’s rescheduled primary.

Deadline for registering to vote

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, May 18 is the last day to register before the June 2 election.

You can register to vote here.

Voting by mail

Voters can apply online for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the first time this year, as part of Act 77 of 2019, a law that provided the most significant changes to Pennsylvania's election law in more than 80 years

Voters previously had to request an absentee ballot by mail, then send the ballot back to their county elections office by the Friday preceding Election Day that year.

Pennsylvania now allows those who prefer to vote by mail but do not qualify for absentee ballots to cast ballots by mail.

In addition, absentee ballots are still available for Pennsylvanians. They allow voters who are ill, disabled or out of town on Election Day to vote by mail using an absentee ballot. For example, registered voters who are away at college, traveling for work or vacation, or on active duty in the military are able to vote this way.

Lancaster County Chief Clerk of Elections Randall Wenger on Tuesday said his office has already processed and mailed approximately 23,000 absentee and mail-in ballots.

“We began mailing civilian ballots to voters on April 13,” Wenger said. “We still have thousands of applications to process.”

May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

Poll workers needed

Wenger said his office is seeking poll workers willing to work at precincts on June 2. He said the elections office has lost full or partial boards from 13 of 240 precincts. More information is available by calling 717-299-8298. To complete and send or e-mail an application to work at the polls, go to https://bit.ly/3bPqPk4

4) Key races

Although many candidates are unchallenged in the primary, there are a handful of local contests. They include:

— Democrats have a contest in the 11th Congressional District where Paul Daigle and Sarah Hammond are both are seeking the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in November.

— In the 13th state Senatorial District, Craig Lehman and Janet Diaz are both on the ballot for the Democratic nomination. The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Martin in November.

— Republicans have a contest in the 43rd District of the state House as incumbent Rep. Brett Miller faces a challenge from Brad Witmer.