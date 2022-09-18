With new garage open, data shows 'temporary oversupply' of parking in Lancaster city

A tourist walking in downtown Lancaster city journeys through three centuries of history.

Cemeteries, historic churches, 19th-century row houses and early 20th-century commercial buildings speak to the city’s evolving identity as a vibrant urban center, where more modern buildings try, with varied levels of success, to blend into a cityscape laid down before the Revolutionary War.

But a strolling visitor can’t help but notice something else: a wealth of available parking in the city’s lots, garages and streets.

“It was extremely easy” to find a parking spot downtown, said Larry Chan, a 50-year-old California resident who parked on Prince Street near Orange during a recent trip to Central Market.

Most of the downtown area is zoned as a central business district, where the city waived its requirement that new construction include off-street parking, though some businesses build lots or garages for their employees and customers anyway. All told, parking lots and garages comprise at least 14% of the nearly 111 acres of property in the central business district, according to a LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of land-use data. The figure is likely an underestimate, as it includes only parcels labeled as parking in the city’s online database and those a reporter identified by sight.

A tourist walking north on Queen Street from Penn Square in the heart of downtown will pass three multistory garages in just a few blocks: the front entrance of the new 367-space Christian Street Garage in the 100 block of North Queen, the Duke Street Garage next to it and the Red Rose Transit Authority’s seven-tier garage at Queen and Chestnut streets.

Turning left on Walnut, crossing Prince, the same tourist would walk by a private surface lot that stretches nearly the entire length of the block between Walnut and Lemon streets. A left on Water Street passes a three-story public garage.

Back downtown at Orange and Prince streets is an eight-story public garage built in 1971, marked by a spiral ramp. In the next block south on Prince sits the privately owned Hager Parking Lot, and another block south is the Steinman Park Garage.

A left off Prince onto Vine Street takes the tourist toward Penn Square Garage, which is attached to Lancaster County Convention Center, and the back of the East King Street Garage a block farther on.

That’s eight parking garages in a four-block radius, which doesn’t include numerous surface lots, smaller privately owned garages and hundreds of metered parking spaces on streets.

“It has evolved as a place where there are destinations, where there are office buildings, hotels, places of commerce, of commercial activity, etc., that in many ways have been dependent on the car,” said Stephen Campbell, Lancaster city’s director of public works.

For a city of nearly 60,000 with growing tourism, nightlife and commercial businesses, are there enough or too many parking spaces?

The answer largely depends on who is answering and what they think the future holds for a city that has yet to see parking demand fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Availability and ease

Lancaster’s parking strategy, for years, has been to provide ample, concentrated parking to attract tourism and development.

“Parking should be a non-event,” said Larry Cohen, executive director of Lancaster Parking Authority. “I don’t want parking to be a deterrent about why people don’t come downtown.”

OLDEST GARAGE: The 756-space Penn Square Garage, built by a private company in 1963 and later taken over by Lancaster Parking Authority, is the oldest public garage still operating in the city’s downtown. GARAGE ON TOP: Several plans for parking garages never came to fruition. In the late 1940s, city planners considered building a five-story, 360-space valet garage on top of Central Market, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. GARAGE ON BOTTOM: The 395-space Red Rose Transit Authority Garage on Queen Street near Chestnut, completed in 2012, was the latest addition to the garage stock downtown before the Christian Street Garage. A local developer now wants to build a four- to six-story apartment building on top of the garage.

Much of Lancaster’s downtown parking was built amid a national movement toward “urban renewal” focused on stemming the postwar flight of Americans from cities to the suburbs. Urban renewal gained momentum in Lancaster city in the late 1950s, as city planners secured federal funding to demolish and redevelop housing in the Southeast.

Lancaster established its parking authority in 1966 to respond to a growing shortage of spaces amid the new wave of redevelopment. At the beginning of the 1960s, the city estimated it had about 1,250 more parkers than available spaces downtown.

In 2018, the parking authority hired a national consulting firm, Kimley-Horn, to study inventory and demand.

The firm, which has regional offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, counted 9,873 on- and off-street spaces in the city’s downtown area, defined by a trapezoid bounded from north to south by Lemon and Farnum streets and east to west by Lime and Mulberry streets. Of the off-street spaces, about 54% were managed by the parking authority.

The study, completed between 2018 and 2019, found ample downtown parking during peak weekday hours. On a typical Tuesday morning, for example, the demand peaked at 62% occupancy, according to the report.

But the report warned that anticipated residential and commercial development downtown would increase demand by about 810 spaces and reduce inventory by 615 existing spaces in coming years. The report stressed a need for more parking based on a scenario in which peak weekday demand, intensified by new development, would coincide with a large event at Lancaster County Convention Center and exceed the parking authority’s capacity to provide enough off-street parking.

For example, a mixed-use housing development is slated for the Hager lot on Prince Street between King and Grant streets. While off-street parking for residents would be available, the development would remove about 100 spaces for parkers who often fill the lot on days when neighboring Lancaster Central Market is open.

“Parking should support whatever anyone's coming downtown for seamlessly,” Cohen said. “Our goal has been to have enough parking that is market-rate driven to provide access to everyone coming downtown to wherever they need to go.”

Some urban planners have criticized the approach of making city parking as easy as possible.

“If this is their philosophy – that they want to have enough parking for one large event – that seems a little silly to me,” said Angela Cuthbert, a Millersville University geography professor specializing in transportation and land use. “It’s at the expense of making a city that has amenities. It’s that opportunity cost.”

Currently, there are eight publicly accessible garages downtown, with the opening of Christian Street Garage in May.

Three years of construction complicated by delays and costs brought the Christian Street Garage price tag to $34 million, paid primarily through bonds. The project’s approval at $29 million in late 2019 came just months before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Lancaster County, slashing tourism and forcing many commuters to work from home until workplace restrictions eased.

Where does demand stand now?

LNP | LancasterOnline has received two main data sets from Lancaster Parking Authority through the state’s open-record laws. The first is a month-by-month tally of physical occupancy of parking authority facilities. That data shows how many cars, whether they were daily or permit parkers, swiped into the parking authority’s garages and lots each month.

The parking authority recorded about 514,000 vehicles in lots and garages from January through July, or just under 2,500 a day, down 18.5% from the same period in 2019, when it saw about 631,000 parkers over seven months, or nearly 3,000 a day.

Factoring in the total number of spaces the parking authority has available, its garages were 78% occupied on average each day from January through July 2019. In 2022, they were 62% occupied during the same period.

The data shows demand has not returned to 2019 levels: The busiest month of 2022 so far was April, with about 71% average daily occupancy in parking authority facilities; in 2019, it was October with 87%.

Average daily occupancy across all garages is an imperfect measure of parking demand as it ignores differences in occupancy among the garages. The Duke Street Garage, for example, saw high levels of occupancy during some months of 2019, while other garages saw far lower levels of activity. Additionally, since the data only counts the number of cars that enter garages, it does not account for the fact that leased spaces in garages must be left open 24/7, no matter how often their owners use them.

The second dataset LNP | LancasterOnline obtained was the parking authority’s monthly inventory report published in July, which details how many spaces in its facilities are leased and how many daily parkers, on average, entered its lots and garages every day. This data provides a more accurate portrait of garage occupancy because it accounts for leased spaces needing to be left open, but the data relies on daily parker data from January through March 2022, which means it likely underestimates the bump in traffic the parking authority sees from summer tourism.

According to this dataset, the parking authority had virtually no oversell in July, meaning it provided spots for as many daily and lease parkers as it had physical spaces in its garages.

While on the surface that would seem ideal, the authority needs to oversell its daily parking spaces in order to maximize parking utilization, Cohen said. Not everyone parks in a garage for the entire day, meaning a garage that is not overselling is periodically leaving spaces open. The number of spaces that each garage is able to oversell changes based on the proportions of temporary parkers or permit parkers it sees, he said.

The parking authority estimated in its July report that it could oversell its entire inventory by 28%, but having close to no oversell overall meant it was losing out on the opportunity to sell about 1,200 more spaces.

“I would say there’s a temporary oversupply,” Cohen said. “Obviously, with knowing something like (the pandemic) was going to happen, we would have reevaluated our need for new inventory,” he said, referring to the Christian Street Garage.

Does location matter?

The July inventory report showed significant discrepancies in occupancy rates between parking authority garages across the city.

Penn Square Garage, which serves the convention center and Marriott Hotel, was oversold by 33%, according to the report. The East King Street Garage just down the street was oversold by 24%.

But the Water Street Garage was undersold by 30%, with its daily parkers and lease commitments using a combined 436 spaces in a 623-space garage.

In the Steinman Park Garage, daily occupancy has been slightly higher this year than it was in 2019, said Jed Hatfield, the president of Colonial Parking, a Wilmington-based company that manages the facility. (The Steinman Park Garage is owned by SREG Park, a subsidiary of Steinman Real Estate, an affiliate of LNP Media Group.)

“We've seen those numbers come back robustly, in fact, come back stronger than, in our experience, some of the other markets that we're in,” Hatfield said.

On days when the Central Market is open, demand for parking is strong at the Hager lot in particular.

“Market days are a different kind of nightmare,” said Danielle Brown, 31, the co-owner of a soon-to-open tattoo studio on Market Street near Orange. “I think the garages are usually fine, but if you don't want to do that, it's hard during the week.”

Brown and co-owner Michelle Radz, 38, were unloading materials from a pickup truck to bring into their shop on a recent Tuesday afternoon. To deliver the majority of their supplies, the pair had to purchase two parking spaces from nearby offices to ensure they could access spots close enough to the studio.

What’s next?

The biggest question for Lancaster planners is what impact pandemic-driven hybrid work models will have on demand for parking.

“I think it's still a little difficult to determine what the overall fallout is going to be from COVID,” said Marshall Snively, president of Lancaster City Alliance, an economic development nonprofit in the city. “We do know that it has changed the way a lot of folks are working now, and with hybrid offices, with some working remotely and some in the office, I think that's going to be around for a while.”

Campbell said he believes fewer workers will come into offices on a regular basis, but demand will continue for in-person events and tourism.

And parking is sometimes both the chicken and the egg: Having easy access to spaces is a reason organizations are able to plan and comfortably host more events in Lancaster, Campbell said.

“I do think that part of what presented the need for a Christian Street Garage was a demand that could be manifest,” Campbell said. “If there is greater flexibility, it allows us all in city government, many of the nonprofit organizations, organizations that want to have events, even greater flexibility to have events that start at different hours.”

The authority believes demand for parking will reach levels equal to or exceeding what it was pre-pandemic – driven by new development downtown, workers returning to the office, the draw of entertainment venues returning to more robust schedules, and the continuance of in-person classes at Millersville University’s Ware Building and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its 2021 audited financial statement released in May.

The transportation dilemma

Dave Martens, president of real estate development company Zamagias Properties, said that by providing parking, the city has made it easy for people to visit Lancaster, which in turn encourages new development and economic growth.

“That is kind of a positive feedback loop. It brings more capital development, more interest from folks like us, (and) more people into the city, which, again, relies in part on the parking,” said Martens, whose company developed the 101NQ and the Keppel Building, among other projects in downtown Lancaster.

A look inside Lancaster Parking Authority's purse Lancaster Parking Authority made a profit in 2020 and 2021, despite a drop in demand, according to its audited financial statement. (Though the parking authority is self-financed, the city guarantees its debt and the mayor appoints its board of directors.)

Last year, the authority’s operating revenue rebounded to $8.3 million, up from $6.7 million in 2020 but shy of the nearly $9.2 million in 2019.

The agency earned an operating profit of about $850,000 in 2020, compared to $2.3 million in 2019. Its profit reached $1.7 million in 2021.

The rebound occurred in part due to increased revenue from parking violations and fines. In 2021, the authority brought in $2.8 million in fines, compared to $2.2 million in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2019.

Additionally, revenue from meters, lots and garages increased relative to their 2020 levels, but remained short of 2019 revenues.

Overall, the agency’s net position, or the difference between its assets and liabilities, increased to $15.1 million in 2021 from $13.4 million in 2020.

The Authority had had $51.2 million of outstanding bonded debt as of the end of last year, in part due to $34.4 million in bonds it issued in 2019 and 2020 to pay for the Christian Street Garage. The bonds issued to pay for Christian Street are set to mature in 2044.

“The Lancaster Parking Authority remains well positioned for long-term success and sustainability in supporting the ongoing economic vitality and development of the City,” the financial statement reads. “The Authority aggressively managed through the 2021 Delta and Omicron Covid strains by controlling costs while maintaining a solid revenue stream.”

Another point of debate surrounding parking infrastructure is the extent to which it prioritizes car-centric transportation versus so-called “active transportation,” such as biking or walking, or public transit.

“One of the issues planners often raise is the degree to which you’re designing the city for cars, versus designing the city for people. And that’s often a difficult balance,” said Tom Daniels, a professor of land use and environmental planning at the University of Pennsylvania.

Lancaster lacks the kind of robust public transportation that enables people to travel without a personal vehicle, Daniels said.

To get to the city, visitors have the option of using Amtrak, which runs between Harrisburg and New York with stops in Elizabethtown and Mount Joy, among others. The train station, however, is at least a 20-minute walk from downtown.

County residents can use Red Rose Transit Authority buses, which have six routes running through the city, though buses can depart 35 minutes or more apart from one another, and some routes are infrequent on weekends.

Lancaster city is working to make walking and biking an easier option for commuters and visitors. In collaboration with the county and Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, the city adopted a plan in 2019 to expand active transportation by making roadways and trails more pedestrian- and bike-friendly and strengthening the connections between them and people’s homes, places of work and businesses.

“This is an area for more focus and planning, and it is also an opportunity to encourage alternate means of transportation, which has informed the city’s investment in safe sidewalks and bike infrastructure,” said Mayor Danene Sorace in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

An estimated 77% of workers in Lancaster city use a car to get to work, versus 12% who walk, according to U.S. Census data from 2020. For the county as a whole, the percentage of workers who drive to work is 87%, while walkers comprise just 4%.

“Because you don't have links between the suburbs to get people into the city, people have to drive into the city,” said Daniels, who served as the director of the Agricultural Preserve Board of Lancaster County from 1989 to 1998. “And so that does create a demand for parking.”