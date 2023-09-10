With Lancaster city amidst a building boom, Historical Commission walks tightrope as gatekeeper

Developers are tripping over themselves to build in Lancaster city, which is in the midst of a building boom.

Before their projects become reality, developers must pass through the gateway that is the Lancaster City Historical Commission.

There they encounter Steve Funk, an outspoken leader on the commission and veteran architect who has lived in the city for 34 years. He isn’t afraid to push back on a project, or its aspects, with which he doesn’t agree.

The commission reviews and approves new construction and demolition projects in the city's Heritage Conservation District, which encompasses most of the city at approximately 4 square miles.

The commission walks a tightrope of preserving the city’s historical structures, appearance and character while not being so stringent that it scares away developers. As a result, the commission’s decisions impact the city’s economy, residents and future.

“A lot of people think of coming before the Historical Commission as a burden and (that) we’re trying to tell developers what to do and what they can’t do,” Funk said. “Oftentimes our comments and our suggestions, and public comments, results in a better building.”

In the commission’s 23 years of existence, it has largely been steered by architects like Funk.

“There are other people on (the Historical Commission), but it’s largely the architects who move the direction of whether a project will be approved or not approved,” said Gary Weaver, a veteran architect and co-founder of the Lancaster city-based Tippets-Weaver construction firm.

The commission currently has two architects: Funk, 58, and Chris Peters, 44. Of the seven-member volunteer commission, Funk and Peters are the longest-serving, having joined in April 2015.

Between the two, Funk has often been the one to be more blunt in an assessment of a project.

“Steve knows the city like the back of his hand,” Peters said. “He’s not afraid to make the correct comment, to make an accurate recommendation or suggestion to the applicant because he has the experience to do so.”

Funk’s comments have gained him respect from some and drawn the ire of others.

“You do have to develop a thick skin sometimes,” Funk said. “I read just about all the comments on Facebook (about the Historical Commission). Most of them are ridiculous. … A lot of cases I just ignore those. People don’t understand the issues.”

‘I was really lucky’

Funk’s love for architecture began with a childhood Christmas gift that actually belonged to his brother.

“It was a girder and panel set,” Funk recalled. “You could build skyscrapers, bridges. … I played with it a lot more than my brother did.”

After graduating from Manheim Central High School in 1982, Funk went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Penn State University.

He moved to the Cabbage Hill section of Lancaster city in 1988 and has been a city resident since.

Funk quickly got an education on historic Lancaster city architecture at the start of his career when he was an intern at the Lancaster-based Gilbert, Bradley & Ray architecture firm.

“Somehow this architecture firm had inherited the drawing archives of Henry Shaub and C. Emlen Urban,” Funk recalled.

Urban (1863-1939) and Shaub (1887-1970) were Lancaster County natives and two of the most well-regarded architects of their time.

They’re responsible for some of Lancaster city’s most impressive-looking buildings, many still standing today. They include the 14-story Griest Building (an Urban building on Penn Square), J.P. McCaskey High School (a Shaub building at 445 N. Reservoir St.) and City Hall (an Urban creation at 120 N. Duke St.).

“I was given the task of cataloging their drawing archives,” Funk said. “I had to unroll every drawing, look at it, write down who the architect was, what it was, the date. … That was an education for me. … I was really lucky.”

Funk later spent seven years as a board member of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster, a nonprofit devoted to preserving Lancaster County’s historic sites and architecture.

Funk has worked in Lancaster city his entire career, the last 21 years for LeFevre Funk Architects, which he and partner Melanie LeFevre co-founded in 2002.

Before his time on the Historical Commission, Funk served for 13 years on the city’s Historical Architecture Review Board.

Compared to the Historical Commission, the review board has a much smaller footprint — about 1,000 properties — and mostly deals with residential matters, like alterations to flower boxes, door frames and windows, for example.

What does Lancaster City Historical Commission do: Lancaster city’s Historical Commission provides public oversight of all demolition, new construction and additions in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, a span of about 4 square miles that covers most of the city. Its responsibilities are laid out in the ordinance that created the district in 1999. It makes nonbinding recommendations to Lancaster City Council. Under certain conditions, it can recommend demolition of historic buildings located inside the district – when the demolition supports the preservation of larger, more important historic building, or if there is a new structure that would compensate for the loss of the building. The ordinance prohibits “demolition by neglect” as a reason for tear down – meaning an owner cannot purchase a building in good condition, let it deteriorate through neglect and then claim the building should come down because it’s in poor shape. The commission is made up of a seven-member body, with members serving a three-year term, as approved by City Council.

Funk said he “got burned out” on the review board and stepped away in 2009. A half-dozen years later, then-chief city planner Paula Jackson asked Funk if he’d be interested in filling a vacancy on the Historical Commission.

“The bug bit me again,” Funk said. “I needed to be in the mix.”

Funk also serves on the city’s building code board of appeals, which meets on an as-needed basis.

A growing skyline

Funk was interviewed for this story while walking in the city. Standing out front of the 14-story Griest building, Funk said, “If the Historical Commission was around in the 1920s, maybe the Griest building would not have been built.”

That’s because Griest was the city’s first high-rise when completed in 1926, towering over a town not accustomed to seeing a building go to such heights.

Funk recently had his own high-rise experience: He was on the commission when it approved construction of the 20-story luxury high-rise Mosaic, scheduled to open in 2026. Mosaic will surpass the 19-story Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square as Lancaster County’s tallest building, bumping Griest to third on the skyscraper pecking order.

“We are setting a precedent by recommending approval of a building like Mosaic,” Funk said.

While Mosaic will be Lancaster County’s tallest building from top to bottom, its base is downhill from the Marriott, which will allow the building to top out around the same height as the Marriott, thus matching the skyline.

Mosaic is a good example of many factors the commission has had to weigh as of late.

‘What we’re looking for’

Built beyond the outfield of Clipper Magazine Stadium, Stadium Row was the first substantial public city apartment building to be constructed from the ground up in about 60 years. The developer behind the project was Lancaster city native Ben Lesher, 36, who tutored under veteran developer Ed Drogaris.

“An interesting thing I’ve learned, but also something Steve Funk promotes, is that if you are going to build a new structure, it should look like a modern structure, a modern design,” Lesher said. “You shouldn’t try to re-create an 1800s tobacco warehouse. … That’s a nuance a lot of people don’t appreciate. Some might think the Historical Commission wants all the new buildings to look like the old buildings. I don’t think that’s true.”

For instance, the Stadium Row project at 816 N. Prince St. incorporated modern gray and black elements to the exterior, an architectural style seen elsewhere that’s made its way to Lancaster city.

“The color is dark. The metal is dark,” Funk said. “If you go to Philadelphia they use a lot of black. You see a lot of buildings with black brick or dark gray. You are starting to see that here. It’s not really characteristic of Lancaster.”

What is characteristic of downtown Lancaster is red brick and vertical windows.

“But I’m not dogmatic that we can only have red brick buildings downtown,” Funk said.

A developer will have already met with city planning staff, and likely the city’s zoning hearing board, by the time he or she comes before the historical commission, at which point a developer provides a conceptual submission on a project to gain feedback from commission members without a formal vote.

“If you come with a conceptual submission, we can have a dialogue to put you on the right foot in terms of fitting you into the commission standards and what we’re looking for,” Peters said. “We appreciate that.

“Compared to zoning, building codes and planning, we are probably the less difficult gatekeeper.”

A ‘full-court press’

Even then, commission member and real estate broker John Spidaliere said the Historical Commission, “is the first full-court press” a developer faces on a project.

“And I feel that,” Lesher said. “Whether I should or shouldn’t.”

Funk and Peters are usually responsible for the pressure put on developers presenting to the commission, but commission member Alex Folk said the pair is not domineering over their fellow commission members.

“That’s not the situation at all,” Folk said. “(Peters and Funk) will give their initial thoughts, and then they’ll pull us in to ask questions.”

Historical Commission members: The unpaid volunteers who serve on the Lancaster City Historical Commission are appointed by city council and meet monthly. Chris Peters: Architect with MAROTTA/MAIN Steve Funk: Architect with Lefevre Funk John Spidaliere: Real estate broker with LancLiving Realty Danielle Keperling: Executive director of Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County John Lefever: Bureau chief of building codes for Lancaster city Elizabeth De Santo: Professor of environmental studies at Franklin & Marshall College Alex Folk: Solutions consultant at Cority Note: Suzanne Stallings is not a commission member but is the city’s third historic preservation specialist since the creation of the job in the 1990s. She prepares and reviews all items brought before the commission, and organizes the monthly agendas of the monthly meetings.

When it comes to approval of projects, the commission follows guidelines from the National Park Service secretary of the Interior’s standards.

“If you meet the design standards from the secretary of Interior, you are by and large going to get your project through us,” Spidaliere said.

In short, the standards make sure a project upholds the size, scale and proportion of the surrounding buildings on the streetscape, so as not to disturb the rhythm of a neighborhood, while also being compatible with the facades of nearby structures’ materials and architectural elements. There’s also the age of existing buildings involved in a project.

The term “looming” can sometimes be brought up when it comes to projects with buildings that will be taller than the nearby structures.

Concerns about looming came into play recently with the plans for a mid-rise at 116-122 N. Prince St. After meeting with the Historical Commission in the first go-around, developers of the North Prince mid-rise reduced the building’s height from seven stories to six on the Prince Street side, and from eight stories to seven on the Water Street side.

“That was a result of the comments made at their first presentation,” Funk said. “We had quite a few residents of Steeple View Lofts come to the meeting and complain, ‘You’re going to cut off our sunlight.’”

“I don’t view (the commission) as a problem,” veteran developer Drogaris said. “I sometimes might be afraid that some of our creativity might be viewed a little differently, but that has not been the case. But I’m not typical. … Although there are times when I wish the Historical Commission would be more stringent.”

As does Linda Aleci, a former commission member, retired Franklin & Marshall College professor and Lancaster historian who feels the commission has fallen short of its intended purpose.

‘Inconsistent’

In 2018, the Historical Commission approved the demolition of a 19th-century brick warehouse at Conestoga and South Water streets for parking. The building was owned by the Water Street Mission, which argued that the warehouse was beyond repair and that the nonprofit’s money could be better spent elsewhere. Aleci’s husband, Gene, a local architect and urban planner, inspected the property and contended the warehouse could be saved for a lower cost than estimated.

“That was one of the most depressing examples of how the Historical Commission discharged its responsibilities,” Linda Aleci said.

A couple years earlier, the Historical Commission approved the demolition of three buildings to make way for the Marriott expansion in the first block of East King Street.

“There were three historic buildings on the site that had to be torn down,” Funk said. “We looked at the economic impact. What’s better for the city? Hotel expansion that brings more people, more business into the city? Or preserving three buildings in the city that were run down? … That was a tough decision. There wasn’t strong pushback about demolishing those buildings.”

In 2019, the commission successfully fought for the preservation of an 1800s tobacco warehouse at the site of the Roburrito’s restaurant at 227 N. Prince St. when the development firm Eberly Myers proposed demolition of the property. Eberly Myers correctly argued that the facade of the building was near the point of falling down, though it has since been stabilized.

“The other three sides of the building are fine,” Funk said.

In 2021, a mixed-use apartment project on the site of the former Lancaster YMCA initially proposed the demolition of a historic tavern and carriage house at Prince and Frederick streets, but the structures were saved due to the Historical Commission and efforts from Aleci.

Add it up, and Aleci feels the commission is, “inconsistent in how it operates.”

One project at a time

Funk counters that, “each project has to be reviewed individually.”

“We have to look at each building and weigh the pros and cons,” Funk said. “What’s the value of the building? Is it worth saving versus what’s the proposed new use? … It’s a lot of different factors.”

Plus, Funk said, comparing projects approved by the Historical Commission can be tricky because of location.

“What we might approve on one block wouldn’t be approved one block down because of the existing buildings,” Funk said.

The commission’s decisions are ultimately recommendations sent to City Council, which has the final say on projects. In the past 15 years, there were only three times when City Council rejected the Historical Commission’s recommendation on a project.

Against your recommendation Three instances when Lancaster City Council voted against the recommendation of the Historical Commission in the last 15 years: In 2014, City Council voted to demolish an apartment building at 424 N. Queen St. to make way for a new parking garage, against the Historical Commission’s recommendation. In 2019, City Council approved a roof deck at 38 E. Walnut St., which the Historical Commission opposed, though they were both in favor of the overall renovation of the property. In 2019, City Council voted to approve the Christian Street Parking Garage, which the Historical Commission opposed because of a brightly colored art installation which will hang on its facade. The garage was opened to the public last year. In March, the Lancaster Parking Authority awarded a $1.36 million contract to create and install the art.

Such a scenario could potentially play out in the coming days in regards to a blighted 19th-century home at 227 W. James St. that Sam Lombardo wants to knock down as part of a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave.

The commission has voted down the proposed demolition of the home three times. At the committee’s July meeting, Lombardo’s representatives said they will appeal the decision to City Council, which is expected to vote on the matter at its meeting Tuesday.

Funk also told those representatives at the July meeting that, “We have rules we need to follow when we review projects. And what you’ve presented just doesn’t meet our guidelines.”

In a moment when something tough needed to be said, Funk didn’t shy away.

“Steve probably hates hearing that,” Spidaliere said. “But when Steve speaks, it’s good to listen because there’s historical knowledge there.”

— Staff reporters Chad Umble and Chris Reber contributed to this story.