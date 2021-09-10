Joy’s Antiques is a little bit of a Little Britain landmark.

Owner Joy Kushlan, 82, landed there somewhat by chance.

The daughter of an appliance repairman, she spent her childhood in Connecticut, California and Florida, which is where she met her husband, Art. He joined the Navy and away they went to homes across the country. While her husband was serving as a personnel officer at the U.S. Naval Training Center Bainbridge in the early 1970s — toward the end of that Port Deposit, Maryland, installation’s operation — the Kushlans rented a stone farmhouse south of Quarryville. They had five children and decided Solanco schools would be a better fit than Maryland schools, particularly for their dyslexic son.

But they wanted to own a house and, after spending some time doing flea markets, also wanted somewhere to open an antiques store. Kushlan says her husband spotted a two-in-one opportunity during his daily commute.

A new Little Britain Store was being built next to the old Little Britain Store, which at that time was on the ground floor of an old house — one of the first in the Southern End to have gas lighting and running water. He stopped to ask the house’s owner his plans, which he learned involved moving out and converting the house into apartments. But the owner asked the man in the Navy uniform to stop back to be sure. He did and learned apartments were starting to look like a hassle.

“So he told Art, ‘I guess it’s for sale,’” Kushlan says.

That was 1973. The rest is history — a history that’s involved decades of Kushlan sitting in that house greeting customers. Depending on the day, those might include neighborhood Amish boys sprawled out on the floor admiring vintage fishing equipment, home renovation types sorting through boxes of antique hardware, or hardcore tool collectors who keep Joy’s on their rotation.

Joy’s doesn’t have set hours. Kushlan urges customers to call first because the sign out front says “by chance or appointment.“ But cruise through the four-way stop at the intersection of Little Britain Road and Route 272 and more often than not you’ll see Joy’s “open” sign glowing.

Among the exceptions are times when the Kushlans are instead out hitting yard sales or auctions to replenish their stock. They mainly stick to ones in Lancaster County these days. Their once regular go-to in Maryland is no longer worth it, she says. That auction still offers decent furniture finds. But Joy’s Antiques has been out of the furniture business for years and now focuses on a small item selection.

“And that’s not showing up down there,” she says. “Not if it’s any good. They’re sitting at home selling it online.”

Kushlan isn’t.

“We’re an old-fashioned mom-and-pop shop. We don’t do eBay,” she says. “I hate wrapping and mailing.”

Nor is Kushlan a fan of tedious auctions. She’s learned long ago which ones to avoid.

“When the auctioneer is just hammerin’ and hammerin’ and talking and talking. Then he’ll tell a joke. Then we’ll get back to it,” she says. “Pfffft. It’s a waste of my time.

“When the auctioneer sells fast? Somebody’s not paying attention,” she adds. “A bargain slips through.”

That’s exactly what happened with one recent find now perched atop an old postcard rack.

“This is really cool. Didn’t know what it was when we bought it,” she says.

Internet research revealed the answer to be a Navy hat box.

“I told my husband, ‘I think that’s military,’ ” she says. “ That auctioneer never paid any attention to it. He just said, ‘Here’s this neat, painted tin.’ ”

While speed is key on the buying side, Kushlan has plenty of patience when selling. Chances are no matter what it is, it will move eventually, she says, adding that one day the price on the tag will be too much of a bargain for someone to pass up.

“Somebody bought my western saddle yesterday. A girl that rides at the place down the street,” she says. “She doesn’t have a horse … I think she’s planning on getting a horse to put under it.”

Dishes don’t bring what they used to, she says. Decoys are doing well.

“These are hot,” Kushlan says, motioning to boxes filled with records.

“The kids want them,” she says. “These are 50 cents each and I sell a couple hundred dollars a year out of these boxes.”

Nothing much surprises Kushlan about the cyclical and sometimes fickle world of antiques and collectibles. She said she learned not to let it soon after opening the shop. Kushlan shakes her head, chuckles and grins as she describes those early ’70s days.

“I said I’d do this for 15 years”” she says. “We’re still here.”