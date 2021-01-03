With a heart filled with gratitude, a long-time reporter files a final column before retiring

I spent most of my life writing newspaper stories because it was the only thing I wanted to do.

I’ve been at it for 42 years, all in Lancaster. I’ve decided that’s long enough.

But before I go, let me tell you about my heart.

It’s like a fat burrito, only filled with gratitude.

Thank you readers, mentors, editors, publishers, advertisers, press operators, carriers. Special thanks to those of you who allowed me to tell your stories.

Your trust was humbling.

When I was growing up, a paperboy dropped Philadelphia’s The Evening Bulletin onto our porch every day, and I usually got first crack at it.

I gravitated to the funnies. But the front page grabbed me, too. I was at an impressionable age in the late ’60s and early ’70s when compelling things were happening: Vietnam, protests, assassinations, riots, moon landings, Watergate.

But Marshall McLuhan was right. The medium became, for me, the message. I found a newspaper, separate from the stories it told, to be an irresistible object.

The Bulletin had heft, its pages so broad I spread them on the floor. On my knees, I scanned bold headlines above gray columns leaving inky smudges on fingertips.

I went through a stage of occupying myself with a pencil, a ruler and unlined paper to create my own front pages. Later, I started clipping headlines and photos and arranging them on a bulletin board in my bedroom.

I offer these memories to explain that I didn’t so much choose this work as it chose me.

Early days

The day after I graduated from Penn State in November 1978, I started at the Intelligencer Journal. At that time, newspapers were consolidating or folding.

But I had been fortunate to land a spot on a daily holding its own.

I didn’t relish the tension of making deadline a half hour before midnight.

I was a shaggy, 21-year-old kid, awkward in a necktie. I sat at a boxy video display terminal, leafed through my notes and typed out glowing text crossing the screen.

A police scanner emitted random squawks. Phones rang. Chatter ebbed and flowed in the impersonal, third-floor newsroom at 8 W. King St.

(I loved how that address had punch.)

Too soon, it was 11:30 p.m., time for a final polish. I saved the revisions and typed the command “ict=”, sending the story to an editor.

And the day was done.

I felt I belonged. I was part of a team of a dozen or so seasoned journalists, mostly men. In the morning, my byline appeared next to theirs.

Unfinished business

This reflection would be incomplete if I failed to say how I benefited from unearned gifts.

The truth is I won the lottery at conception. I am able-bodied, white and male. I’m a citizen of the land of the free. I was raised by loving parents, middle-class strivers who provided me with every opportunity.

Nowhere does the arc of my journey intersect with anything resembling struggle.

Yet the world is full of hurt, and I saw how journalists can be healers.

I am grateful because editors gave me leeway to do stories about things that are just wrong. The reporting must continue because Lancaster County has a ways to go.

Mayor Danene Sorace’s observation that Lancaster is a right-sized laboratory for change is one I share, but only if policymakers get serious.

This is a promising moment.

Has there ever been such a convergence of youngish, talented community leaders who are not content to settle for good enough?

They include Vanessa Philbert at Community Action Partnership, Kevin Ressler at United Way, Mike McKenna at Tabor Community Services, Ismail Smith-Wade-El on city council and Stacie Blake at YWCA Lancaster.

At home

The other day, a rising star on our staff emailed me with retirement well wishes.

She predicted that I'll remain engaged in this community, “or elsewhere,” adding, however, that she doubted I would choose to retire to somewhere else.

I found that observation perceptive. The reporter — OK, I’m going to identify you, Gillian McGoldrick — nailed it.

I’ve been thinking about retirement for some time. In all that thinking, it never occurred to me that one option was to leave Lancaster.

That’s unimaginable.

Lancaster County is where I enjoyed a meaningful career. It’s where I met my wife and where we raised a family. It’s where I want to give back and, God willing, grow old.

As a reporter, I came to see Lancaster County as this big-hearted, beautiful community of contradictions. It’ll always be home.