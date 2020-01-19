The Elanco Republican Committee will meet this week to decide who it will support ahead of the countywide GOP endorsement convention at the end of the month.

Should members continue to support incumbent Rep. David Zimmerman, who was ordered to pay $14,000 in fines by the State Ethics Commission for ethics violations that its director said were some of the worst he’d ever seen, which weren’t revealed until after he took office?

Or will they support the rare intraparty challenger Glenn Yoder, the former Eastern Lancaster County school board president who spent his final months entangled in conflictover its bathroom policies for transgender students?

The Elanco committee will meet with both candidates Wednesday at the Ephrata Municipal Building for its straw poll. Behind closed doors, the committee members will take an informal vote to gauge local support for each candidate ahead of the full endorsement convention Jan. 28.

The process is meant to inform the Elanco committee members about which candidate has the most support among them, and thus should be chosen at the county endorsement convention.

As the only contested race for state representative within the county’s Republican party, each candidate has spent the last month reaching out to the 19 committee members who get to vote in the straw poll. Both Yoder and Zimmerman have been trying to either meet or speak with the committee members in advance of Wednesday to share why each believes he is the best choice.

Candidates are in the home stretch before Wednesday’s straw poll, which means there’s a burden on both candidates. Yoder, as the challenger, has an uphill climb to make sure each committee member knows what he stands for, while Zimmerman, as an incumbent, has an established track record he can point to in the House.

The pitch

Once the politicians arrive at the straw poll, they’ll have time to speak directly with the committee.

Zimmerman did not want to interview for this story but emailed the following statement:

“I will not be ‘portraying’ myself as anything. I will be what I am ... a state legislator with a proven record of promoting conservative policies that help grow our economy and protect taxpayers, and who stands strong for the Constitutional rights of the people I serve.”

How do area GOP committees make decisions? Each area committee in the Republican Committee of Lancaster County is aligned with a school district. Each precinct in these committees has two elected committee members — a man and a woman — who are elected every two years and staff the polls on Election Day to hand out the party’s sample ballot, and more. They’re doing the real groundwork of the county party. The fundamental role of political party committees is recruiting, vetting and endorsing candidates for local and state offices from school board to state Legislature to Congress. The party almost always endorses candidates, bringing support to the chosen candidate. The unendorsed candidate almost always declines to proceed for fear of burning bridges with the county’s dominant political party.

He added that his greatest accomplishment as a legislator “is that I have kept my word to the people I represent,” and mentioned his support for agriculture in the PA Farm Bill passed in July and voting for pro-life and pro-Second Amendment legislation.

Yoder said he would highlight his time on the Elanco school board and his successes as its president, including keeping it “fiscally sound.” He would not comment on whether Zimmerman’s ethical issues will be central to his pitch during the straw poll meeting.

“I’m not gonna tip my hand at this point,” Yoder said.

Yoder previously told LNP | LancasterOnline the ethics violations motivated him to run and give the committee “the opportunity to decide whether they’re important.”

Winning over the committee

Yoder said he has met with “quite a few” of the committee members ahead of the straw poll to make his pitch about why he is the better choice but hasn’t been able to reach all of them.

Zimmerman has also been meeting with members of the committee, several said.

No committee member that LNP | LancasterOnline reached said they had made up their minds ahead of the straw poll.

“Everyone just wants to get to the truth of what has happened and what transpired (with each candidate),” said Chris Buck, the chairman of the Elanco committee.

Yoder has “an uphill battle” if he wants to gain the party’s support, said Kyle Kopko, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College and a member of the Elizabethtown Republican Committee.

Oftentimes in Lancaster County, the members of the committee and the officeholder have a relationship through the committee or prior to it, Kopko said. Sometimes, to try to build up the party, a representative might recommend a member join the committee, Kopko said.

“Because of those relationships, challengers definitely have a tough time,” he added.

Committeewoman Mary Alice Sensenig said she has not yet been able to return phone calls from Yoder and Zimmerman but will still participate in the straw poll next week.

“I really like what Zimmerman has done in the past,” she said, noting she does not have concerns about the past ethics case. “So I am interested in getting to speak to Yoder and see what some of his views are.”

Justin Sauder and his wife Karen are two of the newest members of the Elanco Committee, appointed in 2019.

Justin Sauder said he met with both of the candidates in person ahead of the straw poll this week, but would not comment about any concerns he has with either candidate. He said he is looking forward to hearing their “final sales pitch.”

“In the 99th District, I think it’s one of the most conservative districts,” Sauder added. “We just want to make sure we maintain that.”