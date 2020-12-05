Franklin & Marshall College is within $23 million of its $200 million fundraising goal launched two years ago with its “Now to Next” campaign, thanks to a $6.5 million gift it received this fall.

The contribution came from Robert Roschel, a 1954 graduate who studied biology at F&M, and his wife, Anna Roschel. As is customary with a gift of that magnitude, F&M is renaming a building after the couple.

The New College House, which opened in 2011 as the fifth addition to the college housing system on campus, will be renamed the Roschel College House. Positioned at the northwest corner of campus, the building houses nearly 200 students in double-bed rooms, suites and apartments.

“Upon its completion, the newest house seemingly had everything,” F&M President Barbara Altmann said at a small gathering at the college house in October. “Except, of course, a name.”

The gift, which Altmann called “breathtaking and extraordinary,” pulls F&M’s lofty “Now to Next” campaign goal within sight. The campaign, announced in October 2018, seeks to expand financial aid and programming for students, invest in faculty research and support the newly constructed Winter Visual Arts Center, whose unique design has turned heads along Buchanan Avenue.

Robert Roschel is a longtime supporter of Franklin & Marshall. His name also appears on the college’s Roschel Performing Arts Center.

During his time at F&M, Robert Roschel was active in the drama newsletter, glee club, choir and the Green Room Theatre. He was a member of the American Association for Applied Sciences and is still a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

After graduating, he continued his education at University of Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Air Force and launched a successful career in dermatology.

“I owe my career to F&M,” Robert Roschel said. “You look back on your life and you look at contributions that different organizations and people have made to you.”

In 2017, the Alumni Association Board presented him with the Alumni Medal in recognition of sustained, distinguished and outstanding service to the college.

He remains a member of the college’s Leadership Council and serves on the Board of Visitors.