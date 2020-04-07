The number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County grew by more than 80 on Tuesday -- the largest one-day increase since the pandemic arrived here three weeks ago -- as Lancaster County hospitals braced for what health experts say will be its worst weeks before hitting a plateau statewide in mid-April and, locally, in mid-May.

The dramatic rise in cases here and across Pennsylvania tamped down a brief moment of optimism earlier in the week that the pace of illnesses and deaths had declined. The state’s top health official, Dr. Rachel Levine, attributed the one-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to earlier gaps in reporting.

"Today's significant increase in deaths is particularly due to a lag time reporting into our system," she said Tuesday.

The number of Lancaster County infections reported to the state grew to 490 on Tuesday, up 82 cases or more than 20% over the day before. The virus had killed 22 people in the county as of Tuesday, the coroner’s office said, making Lancaster County’s COVID-19 mortality rate the fifth-highest in the state.

The death rate here – about four in 100,000 – trails only Pike, Monroe, Beaver and Northampton counties, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data. In little more than a week, COVID-19 has killed more people in Lancaster County than the worst influenza outbreak ever did, according to Department of Health records dating to 1990.

The number of daily deaths is expected to keep rising in Pennsylvania through mid-April before declining through the summer, according to statistical models issued by the University of Washington and cited by federal health experts.

The reporting lag and uneven access to tests makes it particularly difficult to identify trends. The number of new daily cases had declined for two consecutive days in Pennsylvania earlier this week, but it was impossible to draw a conclusion because the number of tests had also fallen over those two days. "I know everybody wants some certainty about this stuff, but the key message is that there is not going to be certainty until we have some widespread testing," Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, said Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the decline was cause for a brief moment of guarded optimism earlier in the week. “It is good news whenever we have a plateau and even a decrease in the number of new cases," Levine said on Monday. But she added: "It is way too early to tell if we are seeing a true plateau in the number of new cases.”

In Lancaster County, the number of new cases on Monday had been only 37, fewer than half of the number of additional infections on Sunday. Monday’s decline did not go unnoticed here. “Confirmed new cases are lower today,” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted, “but it is just one day. The trend is what matters.”