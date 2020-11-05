Pennsylvania reported 2,900 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting yet another daily record as the coronavirus pandemic’s fall surge shows no signs of ebbing.

Thursday's figure topped the previous record of 2,875 cases, set two days ago, and it marked the ninth day out of 10 that the number of new cases surpassed 2,000.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also continued to march higher, hitting 1,531 statewide on Thursday, the Department of Health reported. That was an increase of 179 patients — or 13% — from just two days earlier.

In Lancaster County, there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and hospitalizations continued to grow. Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals reported a combined 54 COVID-19 patients Thursday.

That was the highest number of local COVID-19 patients since June 18 and was up significantly from 38 on Monday, 44 on Tuesday and 51 on Wednesday. LGH reported 12 COVID-19 patients in critical care Thursday, with eight of them on ventilators — the most since June 22.

The numbers of COVID-19 deaths continue to be far lower than in the spring, but they are rising, and officials fear they will continue to do so due to the fact that increases in hospitalizations lag behind rises in new cases, and deaths lag even further.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pennsylvania reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest daily toll since June 24. In Lancaster County, there were nine COVID-19 deaths from Saturday through Tuesday, the largest four-day cluster in two months, according to county data reported by the coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

COVID-19 deaths here increased from 13 in September to 21 in October. The state total increased from 469 in September to 670 in October.

Health officials continue to urge Pennsylvanians to heed all precautions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Those precautions include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently.

The current surge began in late September, and the trend is clear in more than just the case numbers. Take the hospital data tracked by the Department of Health, for example.

On Oct. 1, the moving, 14-day daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania stood at 465. in the five weeks since then, it has climbed by 171%, to 1,262. And the daily increases are getting larger.

In early October, the average was increasing by about 10 to 15 patients per day. By the middle of the month, those daily increases were running at around 20 per day. So far this week, the average has increased by 38 patients per day.

In Lancaster County, the daily average number of patients more than tripled in five weeks, from 13 on Oct. 1 to 43 on Thursday. The county was also averaging fewer than seven available adult intensive-care beds in its hospitals this week, down from 21 on Oct. 1.