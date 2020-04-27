New figures from the state Department of Health show Lancaster County is moving no closer to meeting a key criteria for a partial reopening of its economy.

As of Friday, the county had recorded 803 new cases of COVID-19 from April 11-24, putting it nearly 3 times above the threshold for consideration.

Saturday through Monday, the county had 182 new cases, putting its new 14-day case count at 805 — or 2 cases higher than Friday's tally.

That leaves the county with a 14-day score of 147 new cases per 100,000 population — the same as Friday and still well above the 50-per-100,000 threshold under the new formula.

What's more, decisions to reopen will be made regionally, Gov. Tom Wolf has said, and Lancaster County is part of the southeast region, where case numbers and rates have been among the highest in the state.

Some local officials hope to change that, arguing that Lancaster County would more appropriately be placed in the southcentral region, where caseloads are much closer to meeting the threshold for moving from "red" to the partial activity allowed under the state's "yellow" designation.

In a separate move, Wolf is allowing the state's construction industry to restart on Friday under a list of safety restrictions.