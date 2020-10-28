About 120 students across three schools in the Eastern Lancaster County School District had to quarantine recently, and the closure of one or more school buildings may be imminent, according to letters sent from the district superintendent to parents.

While the district has only two confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Bob Hollister said the growing number of probable cases could lead to a temporary shift to online learning “in the coming days or weeks.”

Because of a positive case reported Friday, approximately 85 Garden Spot High School students are in quarantine. Initially, it was about 25 students, but an additional 60 were quarantined after some of the quarantined students started showing symptoms.

Another 20 students at Blue Ball Elementary School are quarantined as two individuals at the school are considered probable cases.

In addition, about 15 Garden Spot Middle School students on the soccer team had to quarantine due to a positive case from another school district, but their quarantine periods ended Monday.

Quarantine periods last 14 days from the moment of exposure, even if a student tests negative during that time, Hollister said in an email Wednesday.

As of Monday, there was less than 100 students in quarantine, Hollister said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an update last week, the superintendent lauded students for following health and safety protocols.

“In large part because of all the protocols that we have in place, including quick and effective quarantining, remarkably, we have only had TWO positive cases on-site (both at HS) since the beginning of the school year,” his letter states. “I wish to acknowledge the learners who have sacrificed much to keep our school community operating.”

He urged parents to continue conducting health screenings at home prior to sending their children to school.

Related articles