About 120 students across three schools in the Eastern Lancaster County School District had to quarantine in the past week, and the closure of one or more school buildings may be imminent, according to letters sent from the district superintendent to parents.

While the district has only two confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Bob Hollister said the growing number of probable cases could lead to a temporary shift to online learning “in the coming days or weeks.”

Because of a positive case reported Friday, approximately 85 Garden Spot High School students had to quarantine. At Blue Ball Elementary School, two individuals considered probable cases has led to the quarantining of 20 students.

An additional 15 Garden Spot Middle School students on the soccer team had to quarantine due to a positive case from another school district.

In an update last week, Hollister lauded students for following health and safety protocols.

“In large part because of all the protocols that we have in place, including quick and effective quarantining, remarkably, we have only had TWO positive cases on-site (both at HS) since the beginning of the school year,” his letter states. “I wish to acknowledge the learners who have sacrificed much to keep our school community operating.”

He urged parents to continue conducting health screenings at home prior to sending their children to school.