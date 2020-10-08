As the ways in which news is formulated and presented have evolved in the last several decades, so too has the increased need for media literacy.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, WITF will host a panel on media literacy, in partnership with York County Libraries, titled "Trusting News: Defining Credibility & Trustworthiness in Journalism."

The goal of the panel is to define misinformation and present ways to help think critically about the ways in which the news is consumed. The panel discussion is free to view and can be watched live at 7 p.m. on WITF's YouTube channel.

Hosted by WITF's news director Tim Lambert, the panel will feature LNP|LancasterOnline.com Watchdog Editor Russ Walker, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumstead, Trusting News Assistant Director Lynn Walsh and Randy Parker, USA Today Network's Central Pennsylvania Executive Director.

For more information, visit witf.org.