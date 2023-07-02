A family business installing car phones and selling pagers helped set Ron Hetrick on a career path in information technology and business management.

In 2000, the Harrisburg native got a job as director of technology at the local public broadcasting company, quickly realizing it would not be a typical position. Playing during a tour of the WITF operations center was a Sesame Street segment in which Ernie demonstrates to a skeptical Bert how to catch fish by simply calling for them at sufficient volume. “You have to call real loud so they can hear you through the water,” Ernie advises.

“It is my first day and I have this burning in my mind,” said Hetrick, a 1996 graduate of Bishop-McDevitt High who now lives in Hershey with his wife and two children. “I think it’s then that I sort of started to expect this job would be different.”

At WITF, Hetrick, 45, has helped respond to technological changes that quickly made car phones and pagers obsolete while also fundamentally altering the way people get their news. Even as he took on more senior roles at WITF, a couple times a year Hetrick would don a Daniel Tiger or Curious George costume to help represent his employer at community events.

“And I tell you, I smile the entire time I’m in there. Like, almost until your ears hurt, just because the kids are so excited,” Hetrick said of dressing up as a character, which he hasn’t done since becoming WITF’s president and CEO in April 2019.

Hetrick said the response to Daniel Tiger helped cement an understanding that people have a real, strong connection to WITF’s radio and television programs as well as its educational and community efforts. Likewise, Hetrick sees a similarly strong connection between LNP and its local readers, one that he wants to safeguard and develop as the leader of an organization that now includes Lancaster’s local paper.

On Saturday, LNP | LancasterOnline officially became a subsidiary of WITF and was converted to a public benefit company after a donation by the Steinman Family of LNP Media Group, publisher of the newspaper. The Steinman family first published a Lancaster newspaper in 1866.

To support the mission and activities of LNP and WITF, Steinman Communications and WITF created the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, which is overseen by WITF. The Steinman Institute has been funded by a five-year grant of an undisclosed amount from The Steinman Foundation.

The gift of LNP Media Group to WITF also includes weekly papers Lititz Record-Express and The Ephrata Review as well as The Caucus, a publication focused on accountability in state government whose print publication is on hold.

No changes in staffing, printing frequency or coverage focus will be made in the immediate future as LNP Media Group begins operating under WITF.

In a wide-ranging interview this week at LNP’s offices in downtown Lancaster, Hetrick described his approach to the new partnership, the opportunities for nonprofit journalism and the perils of portraying beloved children’s television characters on warm summer days.

For a wide variety of reasons, it’s hard for local independent newspapers to be financially viable. How does the model of WITF owning LNP address that?

We don’t have the model figured out yet. Part of this is the experimentation that’s going to get us to the point. The thought leadership that we have here and people that we are going to bring into the conversation are going to help us figure that out. Our goal is to create a sustainable model to deliver high quality local news here in Lancaster, but also do it in a sustainable way that can be replicated in other parts of the region.

What could be some aspects of a new revenue model?

No matter what, it’s going to be a hybrid model. It’s going to be a mix of, for now, subscription and print subscriber revenue, advertising and sponsorship revenue. And it also can be supported by philanthropic revenue.

Philanthropic revenue is a new one. For example, leveraging the Steinman Institute and the work that we’re doing there with national funders to help support this model. There are things that we know we can do in that space that will allow us to accelerate our innovative approach to and then replicate it outside of Lancaster.

Are there potential hazards of having news coverage supported by donations? As in, could the donors unduly impact the coverage decisions?

I don’t see any hazards in that. WITF has a long history of working with funders to support local journalism and education efforts, and we have well established rules and parameters. Much like in the newspaper space, there is not any buying of positions or topics. Our editorial efforts at writing remain independent from our fundraising efforts, and the same is true at LNP, and that will continue.

Even if funders aren’t dictating coverage, couldn’t an understanding of the types of reporting a funder favors color how news is covered? As in, even if there aren’t explicit instructions, couldn’t there be an implicit expectation of how certain issues should be covered?

I know exactly what you mean, but I think the wonderful thing is that we have teams of journalists who are experts in the craft and with a structure internally that is led by, in this case, an executive editor who is that firewall.

All WITF’s journalism efforts will remain independent, whether it's through LNP or through our existing newsroom. That is a staple of our service to the community. That's not ever going to change.

Who will be making coverage decisions for LNP?

Tom Murse as executive editor of LNP. He is the editorial firewall. He is leading the editorial direction. He takes no direction from anybody else, not our board, not WITF, or other stakeholders.

LNP is focused on covering Lancaster County, so how could LNP help covering the much larger region covered by WITF?

We don’t want to diminish in any way the output of the Lancaster model. We will learn and we will invest in resources to do that in other ways in other parts of the market.

It’s got to connect with the community in a way that they would recognize and understand it. So, for example, just putting Adams County news on Lancaster’s site does not make sense. But if there’s a platform or product that we have as WITF that Lancaster is using, we’ll expand that. If we’re able to leverage those platforms to serve that community in a different way, we would do that under the umbrella of WITF with the combined resources that we have.

What kinds of changes might LNP subscribers notice?

Of the first things you'll see is perhaps additional coverage coming from WITF’s existing team. So, there’s the opportunity to share content and some additional perspective from the state house and some of our different beat reporting.

Over time, as we think about how to engage our audiences in new and thoughtful ways, I imagine that the experience that you have with LNP | LancasterOnline will continue to evolve. WITF does a lot of video storytelling, a lot of audio storytelling. So maybe there’s a new way that we can package content together in a podcast to add to the LNP experience.

The other thing that you’re going to see within the first six months is a series of community meetings across Lancaster County. We already do some of this on the broader WITF side, but this will be a Lancaster-focused effort.

What questions will you want to get answers to at the community meetings?

What stories are not being told? How can we help raise awareness? How can we help report on something that maybe is not being reported on? What are the issues that we might be able to tackle together?

We do speed dating at these things. I’ve participated in a couple. Imagine 12 tables set up with three or four community members and a WITF representative and the WITF representative rolls around and just listens. It’s a great conversation. It’s great for ideas.

For us to be a vibrant source of local news and information, we’ve got to understand where people are at and what is important to them. We can’t be everything to everybody, but we can do our best to raise the issues that are shared by different groups.

Will LNP maintain its offices in Lancaster city?

LNP is part of the community, so having some presence here for the community to see, the community to visit, especially as we ramp up some of these community engagement programs, it's going to be really important.

There currently are no plans to change this lease (at 101 N. Queen St.) We’ve leased this space and will do so for many years.

What happens after five years, when the initial grant from the Steinman Institute ends?

I think it’s to be determined. This initial grant gives us that leeway and the hope is that through those five years we’ve shifted and evolved the service model enough that it can grow and sustain itself.

That’s not an easy task. So, again, ensuring that within the time that we’re able to make those changes in the service of community, but in the way that will ensure that it is sustainable and can grow in the future.

What was a particularly memorable experience from dressing up as Daniel Tiger?

One of the worst experiences I ever had was (three years ago) in Long’s Park. I could only do it for two hours at a four-hour event. It was like 98 degrees and humid. I was in the costume first and then our director of marketing had to get in after me. I felt so bad getting out of the costume, soaking wet, and having her get in it. She was Febreezing it and stuff. It was so bad.