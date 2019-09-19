Nancy Mullarkey may be 65 years older than when she graduated from Linden Hall Junior College in 1954 but she hasn’t changed much.
“See my new shoes?” the 85-year-old said as she sat in her wheelchair, taking in the sights and smells of the Linden Hall campus in Lititz — a place, she says, where she spent the two best years of her life.
She danced. She gossiped. She flirted with the guys at Franklin & Marshall College. And on Tuesday, she was back.
The special event was arranged by Linden Hall; Artman Lutheran Home, an assisted living community just north of Philadelphia where Mullarkey lives; and the Colorado-based nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime foundation, which grants wishes for senior citizens.
It followed a conversation between Mullarkey and Mary Cassidy, a community life leader and household coordinator at Artman who asked Mullarkey, “If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?”
Mullarkey’s answer: “Back to school.”
So Cassidy applied to the Wish of a Lifetime foundation to help coordinate a visit to Linden Hall, and the wish was granted.
“Every time we talk about it, she ends up getting emotional and crying a little bit,” Cassidy said. “So it was really a special moment for her to be able to come here again.”
For the trip, Mullarkey made sure she looked her best.
“She had her nephews go out and buy her all new clothes,” Cassidy said. “She wanted to look nice. And she had to get all new makeup.”
At Linden Hall — which discontinued the junior college in 1961, 26 years after its creation, to focus on its middle and high school programs — Mullarkey was reunited with her teacher, Pat Sullivan, 93, and two classmates, Joan Sinz, 84, and Mary Kilkka, 86.
They flipped through old yearbooks and laughed about their days chasing after men at F&M; meeting up at the Rose Bowl, an Italian restaurant in Lancaster city that has since closed; and smoking and gossiping in the lounge back at school.
“We used to raise Cain,” Mullarkey said, sitting around a table with her old yearbook picture staring up at her.
She missed this. It’s what made her college years so great, she said.
“Oh, I loved every minute of it,” Mullarkey said. “I cried when my parents left me here. But then I cried worse whenever we graduated.”
The thing she misses most? “The girls,” she said.
Mullarkey was joined by a longtime close friend, Carol Renzetti Smith. She said returning to Linden Hall was a dream come true for Mullarkey.
“It’s like a dream,” she said. “It is a dream. It’s a miracle. I do believe in miracles, and this has been one for her.”