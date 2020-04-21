Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash that caused live wires to fall in East Hempfield Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Quarry Road, near the Manheim Township line, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole, causing the wires to fall into the road, radio dispatch said.

The driver was said to be initially trapped inside the vehicle, dispatch said, but was able to get out with help of emergency crews.

The road is currently closed as emergency units and PPL clear the scene.