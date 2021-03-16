After an extremely dry weekend, Lancaster County could see sleet, rain or snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Little to no accumulation is anticipated, however.

NWS forecasts a chance of rain, snow and sleet mostly before 2 p.m., transitioning to rain later in the evening. There is a 50% chance of precipitation today.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara doesn't expect much of the wintry mix to make its way to the ground, noting low dewpoints and lack of moisture in the air.

DRY AIR LOCKED IN:Today will be cloudy with highs around 40°. There could be patchy drizzle or even patchy mixed precip. at times, but dewpoints in the single digits & lack of moisture will prevent much from occurring. Radar returns aren't reaching the surface. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/36dtkF5CJm — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) March 16, 2021

Temperatures are expected to be near 37, dropping down to a low of around 34 tonight, according to NWS.

St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week before temps dip slightly to the 40s for the second half of the week.

Rain is also in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's forecast is a 100% chance of rain with temps in the upper 40s. About a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

Rain will stick around on Friday, mostly before 2 p.m., before the sun starts to come out over the weekend. Friday's high will be in the upper 40s.

Temps will gradually climb back into the upper 50s by Sunday, according to NWS.

6AM Radar Update: An area of mixed precipitation will move northeast through the morning rush. A few slick spots are possible on elevated/untreated surfaces from light ice accumulation. If the air temperature is near freezing, use caution! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/UjWFAcm7vB — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 16, 2021