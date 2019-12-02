A wintry mix of some rain and snow was expected to arrive Monday morning in Lancaster County with precipitation continuing throughout the day.

Daytime snow totals are likely to be less than half an inch as temperatures top out around 37 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

Evening snow showers beginning around 8 Monday and lasting until 2 a.m. Tuesday could add another half an inch as gusty wind conditions persist through the evening, the National Weather Service says.

Millersville University meteoroligist Eric Horst said outside of some narrow bands of snow, most areas will seem mostly rain during the day as temperatures hold in the low-to-mid 30s.

AccuWeather says there could be between 1 and 3 inches of snow by the time the system moves out this evening.