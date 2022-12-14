A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could create slippery travel conditions Thursday.

The mixed precipitation will gradually move into the area from west to east Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service in State College. It will last for several hours before gradually changing to rain into the late afternoon and evening hours.

NWS predicts little to no ice or sleet accumulation for Lancaster city. Winds could also gust as high as 30 mph throughout the day, and as high as 36 mph into Thursday night.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The agency issues winter weather advisories for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or with freezing rain and sleet) is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to merit a warning.