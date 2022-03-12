Monday may have felt like spring was already in the air, but winter has one more bombshell — or “bomb cyclone” — in store.

Saturday, a dynamic winter storm, termed as a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists, will hit the area with approximately 4-6 inches of precipitation accompanied by wind gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour. By Sunday, temperatures could drop into the low teens.

“This is really winter’s last stand,” said meteorologist Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center. “This could be the climax of the entire winter — at least here in Lancaster County.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of central Pennsylvania from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Rain will turn to heavy snow between 7 and 9 a.m., with the heaviest snow expected to fall between 9 a.m. and noon.

During that period, Elliott said wind gusts will hit up to 30 or 40 miles per hour leading to roadway visibility below a quarter of a mile at times.

Even stronger winds (up to 55 miles per hour) expected to start Saturday afternoon into early evening could cause power outages, as well as tree, power-line and roof damage.

By sunset, the county will see a “flash freeze” as temperatures plummet to the low 20s, Elliott said.

“Because of snow falling on top of the little bit of rain that we get first, that rain is going to freeze underneath the snow so your tires aren't going to be able to get traction out there,” he said, adding that if anyone must travel, they should drive slowly.

Temperatures will continue to drop to the mid- to high teens Sunday morning with wind chills as low as zero to minus 10 degrees.

“For anybody heading out to Sunday morning church services … make sure to bundle up in layers because at those kinds of temperatures, frostbite can occur within a matter of 20-30 minutes,” Elliott said. “That’s a big impact with this one: the dangerous cold.”