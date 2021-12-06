Lancaster County could see some winter weather Wednesday and a windy day today, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

About a tenth of an inch of rain and snow could fall late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, said meteorologist Bill Gartner.

The wintry mix should begin around midnight, continuing throughout the day Wednesday before tapering off late at night.

There is also “the potential for some snow mid-week,” Gartner said, “but it’s way too soon for any kind of details.”

Any snowfall would likely be light, though Gartner noted the forecasts could still change.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania through Saturday in anticipation of the winter weather.

NWS added that “there is still plenty of uncertainty with the track and strength of this system so details in timing, precipitation type and the amount of precipitation will change over the next several days.”

Today will be breezy, with winds of about 10 to 15 mph and strong gusts that could reach the mid-30s mph, Gartner said. Temperatures should reach about 60 degrees during the day before dipping to the high-20s at night. There will also be a chance of light rain that lasts through the mid-afternoon.

High temperatures throughout much of the rest of the week should be in the high-30s, dropping into the high- or mid-20s overnight. Friday will see warmer temperatures that reach the low- to mid-40s during the day before dropping back to the mid- to high-30s.

The weekend will see a chance of rain showers that could turn into snow late Sunday evening, Gartner said.