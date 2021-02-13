Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania on Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday in anticipation of icy weather through early Sunday morning.

The area could see freezing drizzle and ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch Saturday evening, likely before 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Roads, bridges and sidewalks may be slippery.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission said motorists should expect slippery

conditions.

Saturday night will see a 60% chance of precipitation, mainly freezing drizzle and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

Lancaster County will see little or no snow accumulation on Saturday or Sunday morning, according to AccuWeather.

More winter weather is expected later this week from a pair of storms that could bring “significant snow and ice” Monday and Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts did not include a projection for snowfall amounts in the coming days.