The first weekend of 2021 in Lancaster County appears that it may get capped off with a little bit of winter weather.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon, and York counties until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Updated snow and ice info for today. A thin glaze of ice is possible this morning, use caution if you plan to be out on the roads! The steadiest snow is expected this PM, mainly over the northern half of central PA. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/T8HihXQs9T — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 3, 2021

The NWS is predicting some mixed precipitation throughout the morning, which could result in some ice accumulation on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Once noon rolls around and it gets a bit warmer -- NWS projects a high of 37 degrees on Sunday -- the sleet and snow will likely turn to rain. There's a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, according to NWS.

This article will be updated with any additional information from the National Weather Service.