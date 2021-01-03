Sunny Snow 11.jpg
Two silos and a tree stand in a field along the 1200 block of West Penn Grant Road in Lancaster, as residents start to clean up the snow that fell yesterday on Wednesday, December 17, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

The first weekend of 2021 in Lancaster County appears that it may get capped off with a little bit of winter weather. 

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon, and York counties until 12 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS is predicting some mixed precipitation throughout the morning, which could result in some ice accumulation on untreated roads and sidewalks. 

Once noon rolls around and it gets a bit warmer -- NWS projects a high of 37 degrees on Sunday -- the sleet and snow will likely turn to rain. There's a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, according to NWS. 

This article will be updated with any additional information from the National Weather Service.

