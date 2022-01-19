A winter weather advisory has been issued in Lancaster County and much of southeastern Pennsylvania in anticipation of several inches of snow Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Only about one to three inches of snow are expected fall between beginning around 3 or 5 a.m., said meteorologist John Banghoff, but it could prove to be a “sneaky hazardous winter event” as the timing could affect morning rush hour commutes.

The precipitation will begin as rain sometime around midnight tonight, transitioning to snow during the early morning hours before tapering off around noon.

Though accumulation isn’t expected to be significant, temperatures will drop from the mid-30s into the mid- to upper-20s throughout the morning, which could cause untreated wet roads to freeze.

Motorists should plan for longer morning commutes along potentially slippery roads, Banghoff said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are urging motorists to adjust their speeds based on driving conditions.

The winter weather advisory expires at 11 a.m.