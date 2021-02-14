Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory in Lancaster County from 4 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of icy weather.

Lancaster County can expect mixed precipitation with up to an inch of snow and between 0.1-0.2 inches of ice Monday and Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Some northwestern portions of the county may see between 1-2 inches of snowfall.

A #winterstorm will impact PA Monday to Tuesday. Snow is likely north of I-80, with a wintry mix between I-80 and I-78, and freezing rain south of I-78. Roads will be slick and travel difficult. Slow down and leave extra space in front of you when driving. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/k4WL9nS2Vx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 14, 2021

A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will develop late in the day Monday before transitioning into mixed sleet and freezing rain in the night, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather is projecting between 0.15-0.25 inches of ice accumulation Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists are urged to take necessary travel precautions as roads may become slick, according to the National Weather Service.

Lancaster County does have a chance of receiving snow later in the week in a second winter storm expected to hit the area Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather is projecting a coating of snow of about an inch Wednesday night.

There is currently no National Weather Service projection for the amount of snowfall the county could receive.