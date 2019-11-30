SnowStorm022019-02.jpg
A man walks his dog across West James Street, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | LancasterOnline Staff

Central Pennsylvania could see some snow on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Lancaster, along with seven other mid-state counties, are under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m.

Snow could accumulate up to an inch Sunday and ice could be one to two tenths of an inch, according to the advisory. 

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop later Saturday night, NWS said, causing the advisory. 

The weather could have an impact on untreated roads and sidewalks, the advisory says. 