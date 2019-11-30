Central Pennsylvania could see some snow on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster, along with seven other mid-state counties, are under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m.

Snow could accumulate up to an inch Sunday and ice could be one to two tenths of an inch, according to the advisory.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop later Saturday night, NWS said, causing the advisory.

2:30PM Precipitation Timing/Type Update: Minor changes to the forecast, but big picture remains the same. Ice is the main concern tonight through Sunday in the Laurels; snow the main concern into Monday in NE PA. Check the latest forecast at https://t.co/mLqvlCQwVI #PAwx pic.twitter.com/eQmE8y3tZ9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 30, 2019

The weather could have an impact on untreated roads and sidewalks, the advisory says.