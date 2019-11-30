Central Pennsylvania could see some icy conditions Sunday, but mainly in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lancaster, along with seven other mid-state counties, are under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.

Light freezing rain through mid-afternoon could lead to icy roads, according to the advisory.

Periods of snow tonight and overnight could bring a dusting, according to the weather service.

2:30PM Precipitation Timing/Type Update: Minor changes to the forecast, but big picture remains the same. Ice is the main concern tonight through Sunday in the Laurels; snow the main concern into Monday in NE PA. Check the latest forecast at https://t.co/mLqvlCQwVI #PAwx pic.twitter.com/eQmE8y3tZ9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 30, 2019

The weather could have an impact on untreated roads and sidewalks, the advisory says.