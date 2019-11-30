SnowStorm022019-02.jpg
Buy Now

A man walks his dog across West James Street, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. 

 TY LOHR | LancasterOnline Staff

Central Pennsylvania could see some icy conditions Sunday, but mainly in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Lancaster, along with seven other mid-state counties, are under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.

Light freezing rain through mid-afternoon could lead to icy roads, according to the advisory. 

Periods of snow tonight and overnight could bring a dusting, according to the weather service.

Sign up for our newsletter

The weather could have an impact on untreated roads and sidewalks, the advisory says. 