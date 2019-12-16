The National Weather Service is forecasting a wintry mix throughout Monday, with about an inch of snow and a glaze of ice possible.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, going into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and lasting until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said commuters should adjust speeds depending on road conditions, including slippery roads.

While York County has a coating approaching an inch of snow on cars, the same effect hasn't happened west of the Susquehanna River. "Little in Lanco yet," quipped Eric Horst, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, in a tweet around 6 a.m. today.

I'm not too impressed by "part 1" of this event, as light snow has struggled to move east of the SusQ River. Already an inch in some areas to the west, but little in Lanco yet. A period of light snow will develop in the next few hours, but only a coating to 1" on grass, and... — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) December 16, 2019

Light snow is expected this morning before an afternoon respite, according to the weather service. A wintry mix of rain and sleet is expected to follow in the evening.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Today's high temperature is expected to be around 36 and a low of around 34, according to AccuWeather.