Accuweather snow map 121619

A map from AccuWeather shows predicted snowfall amounts across the midwest and northeast for Dec. 16, 2019.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a wintry mix throughout Monday, with about an inch of snow and a glaze of ice possible.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, going into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and lasting until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said commuters should adjust speeds depending on road conditions, including slippery roads.

While York County has a coating approaching an inch of snow on cars, the same effect hasn't happened west of the Susquehanna River. "Little in Lanco yet," quipped Eric Horst, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, in a tweet around 6 a.m. today.

Light snow is expected this morning before an afternoon respite, according to the weather service. A wintry mix of rain and sleet is expected to follow in the evening.

Today's high temperature is expected to be around 36 and a low of around 34, according to AccuWeather.