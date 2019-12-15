The National Weather Service is forecasting a wintry mix throughout much of Monday, with between 1-3 inches of snow and a glaze of ice possible.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory Sunday afternoon for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, going into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and lasting until 4 p.m.

The weather service says to expect slippery roads and conditions could impact morning commuters.

Snow is expected before 3 p.m. then turning over to rain after 4 p.m., the weather service said. Monday's high temperature is expected to be around 35 and a low around 33.

AccuWeather has a similar forecast.