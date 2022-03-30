The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

The advisory is in effect until noon, according to NWS in State College.

Mixed precipitation, including light sleet and ice accumulations, are possible as the afternoon approaches, according to NWS. The precipitation could result in slippery road conditions and hazardous travel conditions. No snow accumulation is expected.

The threat of icy spots will end by noon as the precipitation moves to the east. Temperatures will then rise above freezing.

A winter weather advisory is issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not enough to warrant a warning.