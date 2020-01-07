Snow in Lancaster 121119
Up to three inches of snow is expected for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, starting at noon today until 7 tonight. 

"Total snow accumulations of one to three inches" could occur, the advisory said. 

It also warned of slippery road conditions that could cause a hazardous commute. 

Today's high will be 43 with temperatures dropping down to 29 tonight. 

Temps will stay around the mid-to-high 30s throughout the week and then are expected to jump back up into the 50s again on Friday. 