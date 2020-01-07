Up to three inches of snow is expected for Lancaster County Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, starting at noon today until 7 tonight.

"Total snow accumulations of one to three inches" could occur, the advisory said.

It also warned of slippery road conditions that could cause a hazardous commute.

Snow spreads into south-central PA 12-3pm. Initial rain/snow mix should transition to all snow in the LSV by the evening commute. Snow amounts will have some elevation & rate dependence w/ bulk of accum favored on non-paved surfaces. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/8ddq4Z5Juc — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 7, 2020

Today's high will be 43 with temperatures dropping down to 29 tonight.

Temps will stay around the mid-to-high 30s throughout the week and then are expected to jump back up into the 50s again on Friday.