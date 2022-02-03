A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, as a storm system dumps rain on the region.

The precipitation, according to forecasters, will transition to a wintry mix into Friday.

The advisory went into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday and will last until 1 p.m. Friday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Surrounding counties and a good portion of the state are also under a winter weather advisory. The northern, northwestern, and western parts of the state are under a winter storm warning.

Rain has already started to fall in Lancaster County, but will transition to a wintry mix late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, according to NWS.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather agency wrote in its advisory outlook. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute."

NWS predicts total sleet accumulations of less than an inch, and ice accumulations of two-tenths of an inch.

NWS issues a winter weather advisory when any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.