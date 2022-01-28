Lancaster County is under a winter weather advisory as light snow continues to fall in the region.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., according to National Weather Service in State College.

More snow is expected throughout the day. The steadiest snow is expected Friday evening and into Saturday morning, according to the weather agency. A total of 1-3 inches of snow is expected.

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph from the north are in the forecast Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon, according to NWS.

A winter weather advisory is issued when any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.