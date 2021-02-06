Editor's note: This article was updated to reflect that the National Weather Service downgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster, York, and Adams counties.

The advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. Sunday morning and run until 3 p.m. Total snow accumulation could amount to three to five inches, with the highest amounts near the Maryland border, according to the National Weather Service.

06 FEB 2021 @ 5:00AM EST: A storm system forecast to move along the eastern seaboard on Sunday will spread accumulating snow into the southern half of central Pennsylvania. Here's a look at the current Watch/Advisory location and roads affected. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/Mne25uZT7P — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 6, 2021

The National Weather Service had previously issued a winter storm watch set to go in effect early Sunday morning, which they downgraded to a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon. A meteorologist there said the change was made because more recent forecasts showed that the chance of five or more inches of snow falling over a 12 hour period was less than 50%.

Snow fall is likely to begin Saturday night, but the brunt of the storm will begin around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New snow accumulation Saturday night may only amount to about half an inch. The chance of precipitation is 60% with a low of 27 degrees.

Sunday morning into the early afternoon is where the majority of the snow accumulation is predicted to take place. Snow could fall at a rate of one inch per hour early Sunday morning. Road conditions are likely to be hazardous during morning commutes.

The chance of precipitation is 100% on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Travelers should be prepared for slippery road conditions, the National Weather Service says.

Drivers can call 511 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest on roadway conditions.