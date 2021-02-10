The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County.

The advisory begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Lancaster County is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of snow tonight, according to NWS.

The snow will continue on Thursday morning before tapering off around 7 a.m. After that, snow isn't expected in the forecast until this weekend, NWS said.

"The highest snow totals are expected to be over the higher elevations of south-central PA with lighter amounts farther north," NWS said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is issued when there is at least snow of three to five inches in 12 hours possible, sleet accumulation up to a quarter-inch possible, or freezing rain in combination with sleet and/or snow or blowing snow, according to NWS.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of southern PA for Wed afternoon to Thu morning. The highest snow totals are expected to be over the higher elevations of south-central PA with lighter amounts farther north. For more info head to https://t.co/D46poxbBDq #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dSkodrpFtf — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 10, 2021