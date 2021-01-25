A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County beginning at midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Though snow and wintry mix are expected into early Tuesday morning, little accumulation is expected.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Snow is expected to start between midnight and 4 a.m., according to NWS.

Total snowfall isn’t expected to be more than two inches, though.

Former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center Eric Horst said in a tweet he is only expecting a “light wintry mix,” tonight into Tuesday.

Half-time Wx update: System #1 is looking weak, disorganized, and moisture-starved...and so I expect only a light wintry mix here Monday night into Tuesday. System #2 is more robust...but it will more likely dump across the Virginias than on PA. Still some wiggle room, tho. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 24, 2021

A winter weather advisory is issued when there is at least snow of three to five inches in 12 hours possible, sleet accumulation up to a quarter-inch possible, or freezing rain in combination with sleet and/or snow or blowing snow, according to NWS.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m., with freezing drizzles between 9 and 11 a.m., according to NWS. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, but motorists traveling Tuesday morning could encounter slippery conditions.

There’s a slight chance of snow Tuesday night before temperatures warm back up into the low-40s on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Laurel Highlands, where up to 0.3" of ice is expected tonight-early Tue. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for much of the remainder of central PA for a coating-3 inches of snow/sleet along with a trace of ice. Heaviest tonight. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/C7kYXEuNdJ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 25, 2021

For more Lancaster County news: