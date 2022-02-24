A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday. Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties are also included in the advisory.

The advisory warns of mixed precipitation, with total sleet and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch expected, NWS said.

Rain of some variety is expected to fall across Lancaster County, beginning later tonight, but exactly what kind of precipitation falls could depend on minor differences in temperature, according to a local weather expert.

A variance of just one or two degrees in the temperature will be the deciding factor as to whether it's freezing rain or plain rain, said Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

That variance, which Elliott described as making it “extremely challenging” to forecast, could mean the difference in whether or not some roads are frozen over during tomorrow morning’s commute.

Temperatures tonight are forecast to hover around 31 or 32 degrees. If temperatures are just a degree higher, plain rain will fall. But if temperatures remain there or drop even slightly, Elliott said the county will see freezing rain.

Temperatures will reach a high near 35 today, dropping to a low of 29 later tonight, according to NWS.

“One or two degrees doesn’t have an impact on most people’s lifestyle or forecast,” he said, “but in this case, one or two degrees means everything.”

The likeliest event is that the precipitation will begin as a brief period of sleet sometime after sunset, transitioning into freezing rain later in the evening, Elliott said. The freezing rain will transition to plain rain sometime during the predawn hours, likely between 5 and 7 a.m., before tapering off in the mid- to late-morning tomorrow.

Areas in the northern and western part of the county, mostly north of Route 30, are likelier to see freezing rain that could make untreated roads slippery tomorrow morning, Elliott said. Some areas there could see as much as a tenth of an inch of ice on some roads.

But even if freezing rain does fall, temperatures recently have been warm enough to thaw out the ground, and it’s possible many roads simply remain wet rather than becoming icy, Elliott said.

Areas south of Route 30 could generally see a trace or less of freezing rains, leading to isolated icy spots on untreated roads.

Some schools could begin with a two-hour delay tomorrow, Elliott warned, and areas in the north and west parts of the county could experience sporadic, isolated power outages through the night.

No matter how much freezing rain falls – or if it falls at all – temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the mid- to upper-40s, melting most of the ice after sunrise, Elliott said.

Today could also see some light, spotty periods of snow and sleet, though Elliott said there’s a chance nothing falls at all during the day. Even if some snow falls, temperatures this afternoon should be in the mid- to upper-30s, leaving the ground too warm for anything to stick.