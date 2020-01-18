The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect until 7 p.m.
AccuWeather predicts that Lancaster County will see about 1 to 2 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
The result will be a wintry mix that will make the roads less than ideal for travelling.
These @PennDOTNews road cams show what "phase 1" of dropped in Franklin county and in Gettysburg (Adams co). This first round of snow will be fleeting...and weakening as it crosses Lanco sometime btwn 8:30am - 11:00am. pic.twitter.com/7csKr5VhBq— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 18, 2020
Everything looks on track this AM. Phase 1 of the storm is the narrow band of snow now entering Adams county. This will likely weaken coming east into dry air...so just a coating to maybe 1" in spots with it. Then, a "lull" will develop into midday, before Phase 2... pic.twitter.com/RyCf73ggAW— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 18, 2020
Snow will be in the area for the next hour and a half, according to AccuWeather.