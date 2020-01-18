Snow in Lancaster 0108020
Tire tracks and footprints lead to West Mifflin Street in Lancaster city, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The first snowstorm of the year brought around two inches of snow and below-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

AccuWeather predicts that Lancaster County will see about 1 to 2 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The result will be a wintry mix that will make the roads less than ideal for travelling. 

Snow will be in the area for the next hour and a half, according to AccuWeather.

